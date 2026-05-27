Las Vegas men accused of stealing diesel fuel from Arizona gas stations

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The Brief Over 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from gas stations in Seligman on May 22. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the suspects were found inside a hotel room and arrested. A third suspect is being sought in connection to the fuel theft.



Two Las Vegas men were arrested in connection to a fuel-theft ring in northern Arizona.

What we know:

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says over 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a Seligman gas station, and a second nearby gas station on May 22. Following the theft, a deputy found a parked U-Haul truck that matched the description of the suspect vehicle.

"Taking a closer look, the deputy noticed diesel fuel leaking from the cargo area onto the street," YCSO said. "The deputy then located shoe prints leading from the fuel spill directly to a nearby hotel room."

(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

The suspects were found inside the hotel room and arrested. They were identified as 37-year-old Dachel Campos and 23-year-old Jesus Rodriguez Yordy, both Las Vegas residents.

YCSO says a credit card skimmer, receipts for tools used during the burglaries, credit cards and keys to the U-Haul were found inside the hotel room.

"A search of the U Haul found a makeshift transport system consisting of seven containers holding approximately 2,100 gallons of stolen diesel fuel," YCSO said.

(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Dig deeper:

Investigators say the fuel thefts are not believed to be connected to recent train or truck burglaries that have happened along Interstate 40.

What you can do:

YCSO is seeking a third suspect believed to be involved in the fuel thefts.

"A second vehicle, a newer model black Ford F 650 flatbed truck, left the area before YCSO arrived," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Map of Seligman, AZ: