Las Vegas men accused of stealing diesel fuel from Arizona gas stations
SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Two Las Vegas men were arrested in connection to a fuel-theft ring in northern Arizona.
What we know:
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says over 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a Seligman gas station, and a second nearby gas station on May 22. Following the theft, a deputy found a parked U-Haul truck that matched the description of the suspect vehicle.
"Taking a closer look, the deputy noticed diesel fuel leaking from the cargo area onto the street," YCSO said. "The deputy then located shoe prints leading from the fuel spill directly to a nearby hotel room."
(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
The suspects were found inside the hotel room and arrested. They were identified as 37-year-old Dachel Campos and 23-year-old Jesus Rodriguez Yordy, both Las Vegas residents.
YCSO says a credit card skimmer, receipts for tools used during the burglaries, credit cards and keys to the U-Haul were found inside the hotel room.
"A search of the U Haul found a makeshift transport system consisting of seven containers holding approximately 2,100 gallons of stolen diesel fuel," YCSO said.
(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
Dig deeper:
Investigators say the fuel thefts are not believed to be connected to recent train or truck burglaries that have happened along Interstate 40.
What you can do:
YCSO is seeking a third suspect believed to be involved in the fuel thefts.
"A second vehicle, a newer model black Ford F 650 flatbed truck, left the area before YCSO arrived," the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information is asked to call YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.
Map of Seligman, AZ:
The Source: The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office