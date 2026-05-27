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Las Vegas men accused of stealing diesel fuel from Arizona gas stations

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Published  May 27, 2026 10:40 AM MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Over 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from gas stations in Seligman on May 22.
    • The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the suspects were found inside a hotel room and arrested.
    • A third suspect is being sought in connection to the fuel theft.

SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Two Las Vegas men were arrested in connection to a fuel-theft ring in northern Arizona.

What we know:

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says over 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a Seligman gas station, and a second nearby gas station on May 22. Following the theft, a deputy found a parked U-Haul truck that matched the description of the suspect vehicle.

"Taking a closer look, the deputy noticed diesel fuel leaking from the cargo area onto the street," YCSO said. "The deputy then located shoe prints leading from the fuel spill directly to a nearby hotel room."

(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

The suspects were found inside the hotel room and arrested. They were identified as 37-year-old Dachel Campos and 23-year-old Jesus Rodriguez Yordy, both Las Vegas residents.

YCSO says a credit card skimmer, receipts for tools used during the burglaries, credit cards and keys to the U-Haul were found inside the hotel room.

"A search of the U Haul found a makeshift transport system consisting of seven containers holding approximately 2,100 gallons of stolen diesel fuel," YCSO said.

(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Dig deeper:

Investigators say the fuel thefts are not believed to be connected to recent train or truck burglaries that have happened along Interstate 40.

Organized cartel hit semi parked at Ash Fork truck stop in cargo heist

Organized cartel hit semi parked at Ash Fork truck stop in cargo heist

Yavapai County authorities are investigating a series of high-tech burglaries they say are carried out by a cartel. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen learns more about how officials say the thieves stole more than $150,000 from an Arizona truck stop in just 11 minutes.

What you can do:

 YCSO is seeking a third suspect believed to be involved in the fuel thefts. 

"A second vehicle, a newer model black Ford F 650 flatbed truck, left the area before YCSO arrived," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Map of Seligman, AZ:

The Source: The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

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