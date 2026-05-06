High-tech theft at Arizona truck stop believed to be linked to cartel

The Brief The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a high-tech theft ring tied to a transnational cartel operating out of Southern California. Thieves stole as much as $175,000 worth of merchandise from a truck in Ash Fork and later targeted a train for shoes and electronics. The sheriff warns these organized cargo heists are driving up inflation and consumer prices.



The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says a cartel made off with the cargo from an 18-wheeler parked at a northern Arizona truck stop in a matter of minutes. The high-end items being stolen in transit are part of a growing trend that could cost you extra money.

What we know:

Investigators believe the two separate, high-value burglaries, including one at the ONE9 truck stop in Ash Fork, are linked to the same criminal organization based out of Southern California operated by cartel members who crossed into the U.S. illegally.

"It just keeps happening because it's very lucrative," Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes said.

For the past few years, Sheriff Rhodes says these types of organized cargo thefts have been happening in Arizona.

"Private property rights are a constitutional right here in this country, and we can never normalize this kind of behavior," Rhodes said.

Timeline:

Investigators say the first heist happened on April 14, when a semi-truck with a high-value load of technology from California stopped at this truck stop off I-40.

Two vans that had been following the truck pulled up, and thieves raided the trailer while the driving team was in the store.

"People come to the country illegally, specifically to form an organization, break the law, steal, and profiteer," Rhodes said.

By the numbers:

YCSO says the crooks needed only 11 minutes to get away with as much as $175,000 worth of merchandise.

"YCSO Detectives learned that two sprinter vans, one grey and one white, were involved in the heist. And the driver of the white van was identified as a Hispanic male," the sheriff's office said.

Then, on April 20 at around 5 a.m., Sheriff Rhodes says the same group stole shoes, electronics, and clothing from a train on a BNSF Railway.

"They know what trains are carrying what, and they're pretty good at identifying what's on these train cars," Rhodes said.

Why you should care:

Sheriff Rhodes says these burglaries could end up costing you.

"You’re the one that's paying for all of this because all of this loss through theft just drives up the prices, it drives up inflation," Rhodes said.

Dig deeper:

Truck drivers say they're now keeping a closer eye on their trucks.

"Honestly, just lock everything. Obviously, some places are safer than others, most definitely. The more, like if it's packed," Sebastian Moreno of All Load Flight Services said.

"It'll continue to happen until we dismantle the organization, and that's what this is all about," Rhodes said.

What you can do:

Anyone that may have any information is asked to call the authorities.

What's next:

YCSO is actively investigating the incident.