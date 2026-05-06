Judge unseals purported Epstein note; Hazen Fire latest | Nightly Roundup

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Note purportedly written by Jeffrey Epstein unsealed by federal judge; some Apple iPhone users could get money as part of a settlement; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

1. Judge unseals Jeffrey Epstein's purported suicide note

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(Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.)

2. Scottsdale police shooting sends suspect to hospital

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3. Crews begin to gain upper hand in West Valley fire

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4. Are you eligible for Apple's iPhone settlement?

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5. West Valley data center project clears one hurdle

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