Judge unseals purported Epstein note; Hazen Fire latest | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Note purportedly written by Jeffrey Epstein unsealed by federal judge; some Apple iPhone users could get money as part of a settlement; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, May 6, 2026.
1. Judge unseals Jeffrey Epstein's purported suicide note
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A suicide purportedly written by the late Jeffrey Epstein was unsealed by a federal judge on Wednesday.
(Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat.
CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.)
2. Scottsdale police shooting sends suspect to hospital
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A suspect has been taken to the hospital following a shooting early Wednesday morning involving Scottsdale officers near Miller and Camelback roads.
3. Crews begin to gain upper hand in West Valley fire
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It's been four days since a fast-moving brush fire sparked in Buckeye, fueled by heavy river bottom vegetation and creosote trees. The Hazen Fire has burned over 1,000 acres is 45% contained.
4. Are you eligible for Apple's iPhone settlement?
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Apple agreed to a massive multimillion dollar settlement for a class-action lawsuit in a deal that means owners may receive up to $95 for each eligible iPhone device. Here’s what you need to know.
5. West Valley data center project clears one hurdle
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Maricopa County supervisors voted to approve a permit for the Project Baccara data center in the West Valley, but there are still more hurdles ahead for the controversial project.
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