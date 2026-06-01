Arizona man accused of attempted murder, kidnapping arrested at Legoland in California

The Brief Jason Marchesano, 46, allegedly tied up his girlfriend with bed sheets and strangled her inside a trailer last year in Paulden, Arizona. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the victim was able to escape the trailer and report the incident to authorities. Marchesano was tracked to Legoland in Carlsbad, California, where he was arrested.



A man accused of attacking his girlfriend last year in Arizona was arrested at Legoland in southern California.

The backstory:

On Oct. 28, 2025, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Jason Marchesano allegedly strangled and tied up his girlfriend with bed sheets inside a trailer in Paulden, Arizona, which is north of Prescott.

YCSO says the victim was able to escape and later reported the incident to authorities. Deputies obtained a search warrant on the trailer, where they found bedding and the victim's identification.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say they learned Marchesano traveled to California, where he was found and taken into custody at Legoland in Carlsbad.

General view of LEGOLAND California in Carlsbad, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Marchesano is accused of attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

What they're saying:

"This arrest was made possible by strong investigative work, interagency partnership, and a community member who chose to speak up," YCSO said in a statement.