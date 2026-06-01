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Shooting and stabbing in Peoria; AZ assault suspect arrested at California theme park l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published June 1, 2026 10:08 AM MST
Published June 1, 2026 10:08 AM MST
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The Morning News Brief on Monday, June 1, 2026.

From a shooting and stabbing in the West Valley that sent one person to the hospital to the arrest of an Arizona man accused of a violent attack, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 1.

1. Shooting, stabbing investigation in Peoria

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Person shot, stabbed in Peoria; suspect sought: PD
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Person shot, stabbed in Peoria; suspect sought: PD

Police say a suspect is not in custody after a person was shot and stabbed on June 1 near Vistancia Boulevard and Ridgeline Road in Peoria.

2. National horse show stabbing

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Teen girl accused of stabbing 3 horses while competing at national horse show
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Teen girl accused of stabbing 3 horses while competing at national horse show

A teenage girl who was competing in a National Barrel Horse Association event in Las Vegas was arrested over the weekend after three horses were attacked with a sharp object.

3. Suspect accused of violent attack arrested at theme park

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Arizona man accused of attempted murder, kidnapping arrested at Legoland in California
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Arizona man accused of attempted murder, kidnapping arrested at Legoland in California

A 46-year-old Arizona man accused of tying up his girlfriend with bed sheets and attacking her inside a trailer was arrested at Legoland in southern California.

4. "She would not give up"

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Kate Middleton reached 'final straw' with Prince Harry after comment about King Charles' cancer: author
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Kate Middleton reached 'final straw' with Prince Harry after comment about King Charles' cancer: author

An author claims Kate Middleton told Prince William she "was done with Harry" after his remarks about the king's health.

5. Latest on Iran war

Iran war: Conflict escalates after drone shot down, retaliatory strikes
Iran war: Conflict escalates after drone shot down, retaliatory strikes

Iran war: Conflict escalates after drone shot down, retaliatory strikes

New diplomatic concerns are mounting in the Middle East following recent military actions. The U.S. Central Command announced that it conducted self-defense strikes against Iran after a U.S. drone was shot down. In response, Tehran launched drone and missile attacks, which activated overnight air raid sirens in Kuwait.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/1/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/1/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/1/26

Hello, June! We'll kick off the month in the Valley with highs in triple-digit territory.

Click here for full forecast

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