Shooting and stabbing in Peoria; AZ assault suspect arrested at California theme park l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Monday, June 1, 2026.
From a shooting and stabbing in the West Valley that sent one person to the hospital to the arrest of an Arizona man accused of a violent attack, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 1.
1. Shooting, stabbing investigation in Peoria
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Police say a suspect is not in custody after a person was shot and stabbed on June 1 near Vistancia Boulevard and Ridgeline Road in Peoria.
2. National horse show stabbing
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A teenage girl who was competing in a National Barrel Horse Association event in Las Vegas was arrested over the weekend after three horses were attacked with a sharp object.
3. Suspect accused of violent attack arrested at theme park
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A 46-year-old Arizona man accused of tying up his girlfriend with bed sheets and attacking her inside a trailer was arrested at Legoland in southern California.
4. "She would not give up"
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An author claims Kate Middleton told Prince William she "was done with Harry" after his remarks about the king's health.
5. Latest on Iran war
New diplomatic concerns are mounting in the Middle East following recent military actions. The U.S. Central Command announced that it conducted self-defense strikes against Iran after a U.S. drone was shot down. In response, Tehran launched drone and missile attacks, which activated overnight air raid sirens in Kuwait.
A look at today's weather
Hello, June! We'll kick off the month in the Valley with highs in triple-digit territory.
Click here for full forecast