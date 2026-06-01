Shooting and stabbing in Peoria; AZ assault suspect arrested at California theme park l Morning News Brief

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From a shooting and stabbing in the West Valley that sent one person to the hospital to the arrest of an Arizona man accused of a violent attack, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 1.

1. Shooting, stabbing investigation in Peoria

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2. National horse show stabbing

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3. Suspect accused of violent attack arrested at theme park

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4. "She would not give up"

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5. Latest on Iran war

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