Arizona weather forecast: June brings consistent triple-digit temps to Phoenix

The Brief June is bringing the heat! The Valley will see consistent triple-digit highs to kick off the new month. A ridge of high pressure will guide warm air over the state, pushing highs into the mid-100s this week in Phoenix. While the Valley will remain dry this week, there will be a chance of showers in eastern Arizona.



June has arrived, and so has the heat! The forecast highs consistently hit triple digits this week, following a cooler than normal end to May. In fact, the last six days of May ran below average.

Today:

A ridge of high pressure will strengthen to our east, over Texas. As it builds, it will help guide warm air over Arizona this week. The forecast high climbs to 103 in Phoenix on Monday afternoon. Winds will turn a touch breezy in eastern Arizona by the afternoon, but most of the state will see light winds. Some high clouds will pass the state, particularly eastern Arizona, during the afternoon and evening.

The Rest of the Week:

By Tuesday, the dome of high pressure to our east will wobble just close enough to help guide some moisture into the east edge of our state. A low chance for isolated showers or a spot storm will creep up against the White Mountains. Most of the state will remain dry. The forecast high climbs a bit more Tuesday, with a cap of around 104 in Phoenix.

The highs will continue to climb, slightly, over the next few days. The high reaches 105 on Wednesday and 106 on Thursday. Friday is expected to remain near 104 in the Valley. Wednesday and Thursday will remain dry around much of the state, but a few showers or storms will fire up each afternoon over the White Mountains and eastern Arizona.

Temperatures will remain in the low 100s by the weekend, too.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)