Person shot, stabbed in Peoria; suspect sought: PD

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The Brief A shooting and a stabbing in Peoria sent one person to the hospital. The incident happened on June 1 near Vistancia Boulevard and Ridgeline Road. Police believe the victim and suspect knew each other. The suspect is not in custody.



Police say they are looking for a suspect after a person was shot and stabbed on Monday in Peoria.

What we know:

The incident happened on June 1 near Vistancia Boulevard and Ridgeline Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries suffered in the shooting and stabbing. Peoria police say they believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

What we don't know:

No identities have been released. It's unknown what led up to the shooting and stabbing.

Map of the area where the incident happened: