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Person shot, stabbed in Peoria; suspect sought: PD

By
Updated  June 1, 2026 8:37 AM MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Police said one person was hospitalized after being shot and stabbed on June 1 in Peoria. (KSAZ-TV)

The Brief

    • A shooting and a stabbing in Peoria sent one person to the hospital.
    • The incident happened on June 1 near Vistancia Boulevard and Ridgeline Road.
    • Police believe the victim and suspect knew each other. The suspect is not in custody.

PEORIA, Ariz. - Police say they are looking for a suspect after a person was shot and stabbed on Monday in Peoria.

What we know:

The incident happened on June 1 near Vistancia Boulevard and Ridgeline Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries suffered in the shooting and stabbing. Peoria police say they believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

What we don't know:

No identities have been released. It's unknown what led up to the shooting and stabbing.

Map of the area where the incident happened:

The Source: The Peoria Police Department

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