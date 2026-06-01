Person shot, stabbed in Peoria; suspect sought: PD
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PEORIA, Ariz. - Police say they are looking for a suspect after a person was shot and stabbed on Monday in Peoria.
What we know:
The incident happened on June 1 near Vistancia Boulevard and Ridgeline Road.
The victim was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries suffered in the shooting and stabbing. Peoria police say they believe the victim and suspect knew each other.
What we don't know:
No identities have been released. It's unknown what led up to the shooting and stabbing.
Map of the area where the incident happened:
The Source: The Peoria Police Department