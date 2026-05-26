2nd death reported at Salt River during Memorial Day weekend

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jason Blake Jr. (right) (Nicole Baker)

The Brief The body of Jason Blake Jr. was recovered on May 25 at the Salt River near Stewart Mountain Dam. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says Blake Jr. was last seen swimming across the river when he began struggling in the water. On May 24, the body of a 22-year-old man was recovered a day after he was reported missing at the Salt River.



The body of a man who was last seen swimming at the Salt River has been recovered, marking the second deadly incident at the river over Memorial Day weekend.

What we know:

On May 25, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of a man struggling in the water a half-mile downstream from Stewart Mountain Dam just after 10:30 a.m.

"Witnesses stated that the victim was swimming across the river when he began struggling at the middle point of the river," MCSO said.

Deputies searched the area and recovered the body of 23-year-old Jason Blake Jr.

Dig deeper:

It was a deadly Memorial Day weekend at the Salt River. On May 24, the body of 22-year-old Sahr Sewah was recovered a day after he was reported missing.

Sewah reportedly drowned in the river while tubing with friends. He graduated from Arizona State University earlier this month.

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What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been established to raise money for Blake Jr's funeral expenses. You can donate by clicking here.

You can also donate to a GoFundMe account for Sewah by clicking here.

Map of Stewart Mountain Dam: