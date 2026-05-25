Body of recent ASU grad pulled from Salt River

The Brief The body of a 22-year-old was recovered from the Salt River on Sunday, roughly a day after Maricopa County deputies responded to a missing person report. A GoFundMe page said the man was a recent ASU graduate. The official cause of death is still undetermined.



The body of a 22-year-old, who recently graduated from Arizona State University, was pulled from the Salt River over the weekend.

What we know:

A missing person was reported on the Salt River on May 23. Maricopa County deputies responded to that report at around 3:15 p.m. They believe he was with a group of friends at the time.

The following day just after noon, deputies recovered the body of 22-year-old Sahr Sewah.

According to a family member's GoFundMe page, Sewah drowned in the river while tubing with friends. He reportedly graduated from ASU on May 12.

"Sahr was a kind, warm, and loving young man who touched many lives. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him," the organizer said in part.

What we don't know:

MCSO could not confirm if Sewah was tubing or give the official cause of death.