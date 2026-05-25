Phoenix veterans, families gather for moving Memorial Day cemetery tribute

The Brief The 20th annual "Flags of Our Fallen" tribute ceremony took place Monday morning at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix to honor fallen service members. Organized by Riders USA, the Memorial Day event featured symbolic music and flags placed next to each fallen soldier's grave. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and retired Air Force Master Sgt. Debbie Melton spoke at the gathering, highlighting the enduring heroism and selflessness of the American military.



The meaning of Memorial Day runs deep for veterans.

A gathering Monday morning in Phoenix allowed servicemen and women, as well as loved ones of fallen soldiers, to pay tribute to them.

It was a day of remembrance for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

What they're saying:

The 20th "Flags of Our Fallen" tribute ceremony, organized by Riders USA, took place Monday morning at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs was among those who spoke.

"American history is not short of heroes who have stepped up when our nation needed them. While the fights may span many decades and many different countries, the heart and resolution of the American soldier has never wavered," Hobbs said.

The morning was filled with symbolism, from the music to the flags planted in the ground next to each fallen soldier’s grave. The sheer number of flags were referenced as a sign of the selfless dedication of so many.

"As I stand here today and look at all the graves of all the individuals who made the decision to join the military, I am in awe. This view is duplicated in cemeteries all over the world with people lying in rest due to their sacrifices. They made the decision to be part of something bigger than themselves," said Debbie Melton, a retired Air Force master sergeant.