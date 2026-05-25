Mesa Memorial Day ceremony honors 3,000 veterans

The Brief Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery in Mesa hosted its 26th annual Memorial Day celebration to honor more than 3,000 veterans. The ceremony featured traditional military tributes, including a wreath-laying ceremony, military honors, and keynote speeches. Event organizers and attendees emphasized that the holiday serves as a vital reminder of the sacrifices made to secure American freedoms.



Memorial Day is so much more than the start of summer; it is a day to remember and honor fallen heroes.

Local perspective:

"It's always special to honor the fallen veterans, if they've passed during their time there in war or afterwards," veteran James Scheidt said.

Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery held its 26th annual Memorial Day celebration, honoring more than 3,000 veterans.

"For those who have served and those we've lost our loved ones, so many people have given up their whole life to support, and we just have to make sure we remember that and carry it forward," said Greg Coury, president and owner of Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery.

Family members and veterans also took part in the ceremony, which included the wreath-laying, military honors, and speeches.

The event focused on the fact that their sacrifices have helped make this country what it is today.

"It means to me the ability to serve, the ability to become an entrepreneur business, to raise a family, to have the medical needs in my lifetime and also just know my kids gets to be raised in a country they are free, so Memorial Day is very meaningful for me and my family for many years," Coury said.