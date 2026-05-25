Tragic murder-suicide; young man found dead in Salt River | Nightly Roundup

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From a tragic murder-suicide involving two young children, to the drowning of a 22-year-old man in the Salt River, here are the top stories for May 25, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Children killed in Phoenix murder-suicide
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An apparent murder-suicide left two children and a suspect dead early Monday morning at a home near 47th Avenue and Bell Road, police said.
2. Young man found dead in Salt River
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The body of a 22-year-old was recovered from the Salt River on Sunday, roughly a day after Maricopa County deputies responded to a missing person report.
3. Suspect arrested in Target shooting
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One person was shot and hospitalized following an isolated incident between two people at a Mesa Target on Sunday.
4. Mesa hit-and-run kills a man
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Mesa Police are actively searching for a deadly hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man near the Mesa Grand Shopping Center.
5. Memorial Day tribute in Phoenix
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The annual Flags of Our Fallen event at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix honored fallen soldiers with symbolic music and flags placed at each grave.
A look at your weather
The high temperatures in Phoenix trend downward this week, before the return of triple digits this weekend. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on the rain chances and wind gusts in store for the week.
Get your full forecast.