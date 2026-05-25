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Tragic murder-suicide; young man found dead in Salt River | Nightly Roundup

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Published  May 25, 2026 6:37 PM MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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From a tragic murder-suicide involving two young children, to the drowning of a 22-year-old man in the Salt River, here are the top stories for May 25, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Children killed in Phoenix murder-suicide

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Children, suspect killed in apparent murder-suicide at Phoenix home: PD
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Children, suspect killed in apparent murder-suicide at Phoenix home: PD

An apparent murder-suicide left two children and a suspect dead early Monday morning at a home near 47th Avenue and Bell Road, police said.

2. Young man found dead in Salt River

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Body of recent ASU grad pulled from Salt River
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Body of recent ASU grad pulled from Salt River

The body of a 22-year-old was recovered from the Salt River on Sunday, roughly a day after Maricopa County deputies responded to a missing person report.

3. Suspect arrested in Target shooting

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Shooting at Mesa Target leaves at least 1 hurt, suspect arrested
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Shooting at Mesa Target leaves at least 1 hurt, suspect arrested

One person was shot and hospitalized following an isolated incident between two people at a Mesa Target on Sunday.

4. Mesa hit-and-run kills a man

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Man killed in hit-and-run near Mesa shopping center
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Man killed in hit-and-run near Mesa shopping center

Mesa Police are actively searching for a deadly hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man near the Mesa Grand Shopping Center.

5. Memorial Day tribute in Phoenix

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Phoenix veterans, families gather for moving Memorial Day cemetery tribute
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Phoenix veterans, families gather for moving Memorial Day cemetery tribute

The annual Flags of Our Fallen event at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix honored fallen soldiers with symbolic music and flags placed at each grave.

A look at your weather

Valley temps to make slight dip before triple-digit return

Valley temps to make slight dip before triple-digit return

The high temperatures in Phoenix trend downward this week, before the return of triple digits this weekend. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on the rain chances and wind gusts in store for the week.

Get your full forecast.

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