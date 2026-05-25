Tragic murder-suicide; young man found dead in Salt River | Nightly Roundup

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From a tragic murder-suicide involving two young children, to the drowning of a 22-year-old man in the Salt River, here are the top stories for May 25, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Children killed in Phoenix murder-suicide

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2. Young man found dead in Salt River

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3. Suspect arrested in Target shooting

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4. Mesa hit-and-run kills a man

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5. Memorial Day tribute in Phoenix

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