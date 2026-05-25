Arizona weather forecast: Near triple-digit highs in the Valley on Memorial Day

The Brief Memorial Day weather across Arizona brings a mix of clear blue skies and active weather, including light rain and potential isolated showers. Daytime highs in the Phoenix area are expected to reach close to 98 degrees before dropping into the low 70s overnight. Higher elevations face a continued threat of rain, lightning, strong winds, and potential small hail from isolated thunderstorms.



Memorial Day brings a potential for a few isolated showers moving through northern Arizona a little bit later this afternoon. In fact, a little bit of rain has been tracked throughout the state last night and into this morning as well.

What to Expect on Memorial Day:

Daytime highs in Phoenix are going to be just shy of the triple-digit mark, topping out close to 98 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The mid-90s will arrive by late this afternoon. By dinnertime, those temperatures will start backing off slightly, remaining in the upper low 90s. The overnight lows will drop into the low 70s.

An early look at the latest satellite and radar shows things are starting to actually lighten up a little bit, but active weather can be seen surrounding the Phoenix area. A few little very isolated showers are popping up along the northern portions of the Phoenix area, moving into the foothills of Cave Creek and over into the Black Canyon City area right along Interstate 17. A few very isolated showers are also being watched for Lake Pleasant, which potentially could see just a few little lingering showers this morning as well. By the afternoon, things will be drying out and warming up.

Another little cell is being watched that moved through Prescott earlier this morning and is now tracking its way to the north and to the west right along Interstate 40. Some very light shower activity is moving from Ash Fork over to Williams this morning. On the eastern side of the state, Show Low was being watched earlier. The area has been inundated throughout the past couple of hours by light shower activity. It looks like things are going to start to move out of the area in just a few minutes.

The active weather is not done yet. The threat of some showers and maybe even some lightning will continue for some of those higher elevations to the north and east today. Strong winds could develop, including for portions of the Phoenix area a little bit later this afternoon, especially if an isolated thunderstorm develops. An outflow boundary could lead to high winds and small hail, which are potentially associated with any of those thunderstorms that do pop up on this Memorial Day.

The Futurecast shows storms starting to develop and becoming a little bit more organized heading into the latter portions of the afternoon and evening. By tonight, things will be tapering off, with maybe a few isolated showers in the extreme northeastern portion of the state.

Looking Ahead:

By tomorrow afternoon, the weather will definitely be drying up. The 10-day forecast indicates temperatures will stay warm over the next couple of days.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.