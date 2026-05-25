Children, suspect killed in apparent murder-suicide at Phoenix home: PD

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The Brief Two children and a suspect were found dead on May 25 at a Phoenix home. Police say the incident began at a Glendale bar, when the suspect allegedly opened fire at her husband. A woman at the bar was shot and is expected to survive. The suspect and her two children were later found dead from apparent gunshot wounds near 47th Avenue and Bell Road, police said.



A shooting spree that police say began overnight at a Glendale bar came to a tragic end in Phoenix when two children were found shot and killed at a home.

What we know:

The incident began just after midnight on May 25 at Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grill, located near 59th Avenue and Bell Road. Glendale police said a man reported that his wife shot at him before leaving the area in a gray SUV.

When officers got to the scene, they found another woman who had been shot in the head. She was taken to a hospital and police say she is expected to survive.

A woman is expected to survive after police say she was shot in the head at Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grill in Glendale. (KSAZ-TV)

Shortly after, police say the man who initially called them received text messages from his wife saying that she was going to harm their children at a home in Phoenix near 47th Avenue and Bell Road.

"The male victim subsequently received a text message containing a photo of one of the children bleeding from the head," police said.

When officers got to the home, they found the woman and two children dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

What we don't know:

No identities have been released in this case.

What's next:

Phoenix police will investigate the murder-suicide. Meanwhile, Glendale police will investigate the bar shooting.

What you can do:

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.