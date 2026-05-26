Arizona advocate pushes for law after mother kills kids amid marital separation

The Brief Prior to a mom killing her two kids before herself at a Phoenix home, police said she shot a woman who was with her husband in a parking lot, and texted him about her plans to harm the children. Family members said the couple was heading toward a separation. A child safety advocate is pushing for legislative change following the tragedy.



A Phoenix community is still reeling from the murder of two children who police say were killed by their own mother. A memorial of balloons and stuffed animals continues to grow in the neighborhood where it happened near 47th Avenue and Bell Road.

Big picture view:

A cousin explained that the children's father and the rest of the family are still trying to process the incident. Another mother who knows the pain of losing her children in this way also spoke about the situation.

It is a tragedy community members are still wrapping their heads around.

"Our brains can't conceptualize that a parent, of any kind, a mother or father, can possibly kill their own children," said Hope Hooton, a child safety advocate.

The backstory:

Phoenix Police said 38-year-old Andrea Davis shot and killed her 18-month-old daughter and 10-year-old son, Austin, before killing herself at their home. Prior to the double murder-suicide, Glendale Police said she shot and wounded a woman who was with her husband, Nolan, in the parking lot of Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grill, located near 59th Avenue and Bell Road, texting him that she planned to hurt their children.

What we know:

"I can't even imagine what my cousin's going through right now," said Felicia Queen, Nolan's cousin.

Family members said the couple was heading toward a separation.

"Divorce papers were in the works," Queen said.

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Local perspective:

It is a pain that Hooton knows too well.

"It was 20 minutes away from where my children were murdered by their father in Surprise," Hooton said.

Her two children were shot and killed by their father in 2024 following a custody dispute.

"My son Alec was seven, and my daughter Lydia was six," Hooton said.

Dig deeper:

The act of killing one's own children, filicide, is a term she wants everyone to know.

"From 2008 to 2024, there have been 989 filicide cases within the state of Arizona," Hooton said.

Why you should care:

Hooton is now channeling her grief into change. The Alec and Lydia Act is now moving through the state legislature to protect children in custody disputes. Hooton shares this message with the Davis family.

"My heart is with you because I know exactly what you’re going through," Hooton said.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what the relationship is between Nolan and the woman shot in the Glendale parking lot, but when speaking with family members, they called her a friend.

What you can do:

Help is available. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. You can also chat with crisis counselors via online chat .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

What's next:

Phoenix police say they did not have any prior calls for behavioral health or domestic violence to their home.

Phoenix police will investigate the murder-suicide. Meanwhile, Glendale police will investigate the bar shooting.