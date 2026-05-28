ICE arrest of Ecuadorian mother leads to closed Tempe school ceremony

The Brief Following a Border Patrol referral, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested a 47-year-old Ecuadorian woman after she went to Cecil Shamley School to request her son's release. The Tempe Elementary School District barred parents and guests from attending the eighth-grade promotion ceremony due to administrator concerns that protest activity could disrupt the event. Parents expressed frustration over the lack of communication and accountability from the school district, though some families still found alternative ways to celebrate their children's milestone.



Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested a 47-year-old woman from Ecuador earlier this week after a Border Patrol referral.

According to the agency, the woman asked for her son to be released from Cecil Shamley School so he could return with her to Ecuador, with school officials escorting the child to agents.

What we know:

Parents say this is a sad situation all around, one because a child who was looking forward to promoting from 8th grade to 9th grade was not able to, and two because families looking forward to seeing their children's accomplishments were denied that opportunity.

Video from Neftali Smith shows Cecil Shamley School parents trying to catch a glimpse of their children as they take the next step in their academic journey.

"It's something that we would have celebrated. We would have normally had balloons and flowers and, you know, we just kind of made a big deal of it," Smith said.

Smith says her family had called off work to celebrate her daughter’s eighth-grade promotion. A day prior, the school sent a letter to parents, saying the promotion ceremony would move forward as scheduled, but without parents or other guests in the audience.

"We love the district, it's just sometimes the ball gets dropped and, you know, there's got to be some accountability and I think that’s what we needed to see today," Smith said.

Dig deeper:

When speaking with the district, Smith says administrators were concerned that a protest could carry over into Thursday’s promotion ceremony. The Tempe Elementary School District released a statement, saying they are aware of the detainment but added it did not take place on school property.

"There’s a child that did not get to graduate today and that’s very sad. I don’t know the circumstances, but it doesn’t matter. My daughter did not know him personally but her friend did. So I know they were kind of shaken up, and it’s a difficult situation for the kids," Smith said.

Smith says she believes the district could have handled the situation better, including finding a way to allow parents and family members to attend, while also communicating more clearly about the reasons behind what unfolded. She adds they still found a way to celebrate.

"We went out to breakfast and kind of celebrated. Because, yeah, it is going from eighth grade to ninth, but I think that’s a big milestone for a lot of kids and a lot of families," she said.

Full Statements:

Statement from Cecil Shamley School Principal Bronwyn Sternberg Principal

"Dear Shamley Families,

This letter is to update you on current events at Shamley School over the past two days. As I wrote in my email last night, there was an incident involving federal law enforcement near our school on May 26. A parent of a Shamley School student was detained by federal immigration authorities off campus. At no time did Federal Agents enter Shamley School. The detention of a Shamley parent did not take place on school property. The parent signed the student out of school in accordance with school procedures. We understand that this situation has caused concern for students, families, staff, and community members. We remain focused on providing a safe and secure environment for our students. To ensure safety, we are modifying tomorrow’s eighth grade promotion ceremony. The ceremony will take place at the scheduled time but without parents or guests in the audience. Our Shamley sixth and seventh grade students will attend the ceremony to celebrate this accomplishment with the eighth grade students. The ceremony will be recorded and shared with eighth grade families. We will send an email to eighth grade families with a link to the video as soon as it is available for viewing. At 9:30 a.m., parents of eighth grade students will be able to pick up their students from the front office. If you are unable to pick up your eighth grade student, they will remain on campus and dismiss as scheduled. This change may be disappointing for some families, however, we feel it is truly in the best interest of our students and staff. I appreciate the partnership, kind words, and questions that I have received from our parents. Thank you for your cooperation as we prioritize our students."

Statement from the Tempe Elementary School District

"The Tempe Elementary School District is aware that a parent of a Shamley School student was detained by federal immigration authorities. The parent and federal agents were present near the school building in the Shamley neighborhood on Tuesday, May 26. The detention did not take place on school property.

We understand that this situation has caused concern for students, families, staff, and community members. We are focused on maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment for our students.

The district has also been informed that some students may be considering participating in a protest or walkout today. While we respect students’ rights to peaceful expression, any student who leaves campus must follow district procedures and be signed out by a parent or guardian. Additional security measures will be in place to help support a safe and orderly campus environment.

Students will not face disciplinary consequences for participating in a walkout if they are properly signed out by a parent or guardian.

We encourage students to speak with a trusted adult at school if they have questions, concerns, or need support. We also encourage students and families to report any safety concerns directly to a school administrator."

Statement from ICE

"Claims circulating about an ICE operation, raid, or enforcement action at or near Cecil Shamley School are completely inaccurate and appear to be sensationalized. ICE did not conduct any such activity at the school.

ICE officers arrested Margoth Del Pilar Paredes-Ortiz, a 47-year-old illegal alien from Ecuador, on May 26, 2026, following a referral from United States Border Patrol, after her vehicle failed to yield as a suspected alien smuggling load vehicle. Paredes-Ortiz was subject to a removal order issued by an Immigration Judge on March 19, 2025.

Upon arrival at the Phoenix Field Office, Paredes-Ortiz requested that her juvenile son, also an illegal alien from Ecuador with a final order of removal, be returned with her to Ecuador. She stated that her son was currently in class at Cecil Shamley School, and that no other family members were available to care for him or bring him to the field office. Paredes-Ortiz voluntarily called Cecil Shamley School and requested that her son be released so he could meet her while she was in ICE custody. ICE officers transported Paredes-Ortiz to a location near the school in unmarked government vehicles. A school administrator escorted her son to the ICE officers, and he was voluntarily reunited with his mother in ICE custody without incident.

ICE follows established policies and guidelines governing enforcement actions near schools and other sensitive locations. For more information, please refer to the agency’s published guidelines here. ICE fully supports the right to peaceful protest."