Man in custody following Apache Junction stabbing
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - A man is in custody after a stabbing on Thursday in an Apache Junction neighborhood left two people injured, with one in critical condition.
What we know:
The stabbing happened on May 8 near Lost Dutchman Boulevard and Warner Drive.
According to police, two people were taken to a hospital. One of the victims was critically hurt.
"We have determined the suspect and victims are roommates. The suspect, a 38-year-old male, allegedly assaulted two male roommates, ages 28 and 40, with an axe during a mental health crisis," the police department said.
What we don't know:
No identities were released. Police didn't release any details on what led up to the stabbing.
Map of the area where the stabbing happened:
The Source: The Apache Junction Police Department