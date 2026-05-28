Man in custody following Apache Junction stabbing

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The Brief Two people were hurt in a stabbing on May 28 near Lost Dutchman Boulevard and Warner Drive in Apache Junction. One of the victims is in critical condition. Police say a man was taken into custody. There is no threat to the public.



A man is in custody after a stabbing on Thursday in an Apache Junction neighborhood left two people injured, with one in critical condition.

What we know:

The stabbing happened on May 8 near Lost Dutchman Boulevard and Warner Drive.

According to police, two people were taken to a hospital. One of the victims was critically hurt.

"We have determined the suspect and victims are roommates. The suspect, a 38-year-old male, allegedly assaulted two male roommates, ages 28 and 40, with an axe during a mental health crisis," the police department said.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. Police didn't release any details on what led up to the stabbing.

Map of the area where the stabbing happened: