Woman accused of assaulting victim, holding her underwater at Salt River

The Brief Beyonce Burruel is accused of assaulting another woman and holding her underwater near the Mudd Cliffs area at the Salt River. Beyonce's father, Dario Burruel Jr., was also arrested for allegedly pushing a deputy.



A woman and her father were arrested over the weekend at the Salt River after authorities say the woman held a victim underwater, and her father pushed a deputy.

What we know:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Beyonce Burruel argued with another woman over a climbing rope near the Mudd Cliffs area of the river at around 7 p.m. on May 24. According to court documents, Burruel grabbed the other woman by the hair and pulled her underwater.

"[The victim] explained that Beyonce pulled her hair and then held her underwater for approximately 30 seconds to one minute preventing her from breathing," court documents read.

Beyonce Burruel (MCSO)

When deputies got to the scene, MCSO says Beyonce began fighting with them.

"It took four deputies to put handcuffs on Beyonce," court documents read. "Beyonce then slipped a cuff and began fighting again."

Multiple deputies were injured during the incident. Deputies were eventually able to restrain Beyonce and put her in a patrol car, where she allegedly tried kicking the door open.

Beyonce was booked into jail and is accused of aggravated assault.

Dig deeper:

Beyonce's 42-year-old father, Dario Burruel Jr., was also at the river, and allegedly pushed a deputy during the incident. Dario was arrested and is accused of aggravated assault on law enforcement.

Dario Burruel Jr. (MCSO)

Map of the Mud Cliffs: