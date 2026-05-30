Phoenix pileup: Children hospitalized, 5 others 'critical' after crash

The Brief Phoenix firefighters responded to a multi-vehicle collision involving six vehicles at the intersection of 16th Street and Thomas Road on Saturday evening. First responders evaluated 10 patients at the scene, transporting eight to local hospitals and reporting that two adults refused transport. Five adults are in critical or extremely critical condition, while three children were hospitalized in stable condition following the crash.



Phoenix firefighters dispatched to a major traffic accident Saturday evening discovered a chaotic scene involving six vehicles and 10 injured people.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded around 7 p.m. to the intersection of 16th Street and Thomas Road following multiple reports of a multi-vehicle crash. Fire crews found six vehicles heavily damaged in the collision.

A total of 10 patients were evaluated at the scene. Phoenix Fire Department Capt. DJ Lee confirmed that eight patients required emergency transportation to nearby hospitals, while two people refused medical transport.

Among those rushed to the hospital, an adult man is fighting for his life, taken in "extremely critical" condition. Four other adults, including three men and one woman, also remain in critical condition.

An adult man and an adult woman evaluated at the intersection refused further medical transport.

Three children involved in the collision were evaluated and transported by emergency personnel. All three pediatric patients are currently listed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the cause of the collision, and the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.