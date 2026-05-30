Fourth victim identified in deadly Buckeye shooting, family says still fighting for her life

The Brief A fourth victim who survived a Buckeye shooting remains on a ventilator while her family seeks justice. Two men were formally indicted by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office following the fatal shooting that involved two pregnant teens. The family of the surviving victim speaks out about their ongoing nightmare.



More information is emerging about a fourth victim who survived a shooting in Buckeye earlier this month involving two pregnant teens.

What we know:

Myah Hembree’s family says she continues to fight for her life every day on a ventilator, calling the formal indictment on May 29 an important step in the legal process as they continue to seek justice for their loved one.

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The 22-year-old's family told FOX 10 the two weeks since the shooting in Buckeye have been nothing short of a nightmare.

Michael Sanchez, 18, has now been formally indicted by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office on three counts of first-degree murder, along with several other charges. A second man, 19-year-old Antonio Tequida, was also indicted. Investigators say he drove Sanchez away from the scene after the shooting and helped him avoid arrest.

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The backstory:

Prosecutors say Sanchez killed 16-year-old Rylee Montgomery and her unborn child, while also injuring 17-year-old Abigail Krebs and causing the death of her unborn child. Buckeye police say Sanchez, Montgomery's ex-boyfriend and the father of her unborn baby, shot her outside a friend's home on May 14.

In the weeks leading up to the shooting, Montgomery's family says they tried to keep her away from Sanchez, claiming he had repeatedly threatened to kill her. They say they even reached out to law enforcement before the violence turned deadly.

What they're saying:

The Hembree family released a statement to FOX 10 saying:

"Our family is grateful for the outpouring of support, prayers, and love that have been shown to Myah since this horrific act of violence. The past 16 days have been a nightmare for our family. Watching a vibrant young woman fight for her life while enduring multiple surgeries and critical injuries is something no family should ever have to experience.

Myah remains in critical condition in the ICU and continues to fight for her life every day. While she still faces significant medical challenges, she is showing incredible strength and determination. The indictment marked an important step in the legal process, and we trust that justice will take its course. Right now, our focus remains where it has always been—on Myah's healing, recovery, and the support she needs to overcome the unimaginable injuries she has endured.

We ask that everyone continue to keep Myah and our family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

What you can do:

The Hembree family set up a GoFundMe for Myah's recovery.

What's next:

Hembree’s family says their focus remains with her healing and recovery as she overcomes unimaginable injuries. Sanchez is currently being held in jail without bond.

Map of the crime scene area: