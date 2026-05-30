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Pregnant teen allegedly killed by AZ man, Phoenix Pride files for bankruptcy | Nightly Roundup

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Published  May 30, 2026 5:48 PM MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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From an Arizona man accused of shooting and killing a pregnant 17-year-old across state lines, to an Arizona woman's arrest in connection with a 50-year-old cold case, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, May 30, 2026.

1. Baby saved after pregnant teen killed in shooting

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Arizona man accused of fatally shooting pregnant teenage girlfriend in San Diego
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Arizona man accused of fatally shooting pregnant teenage girlfriend in San Diego

A 21-year-old Arizona man is in custody after allegedly driving to San Diego and shooting his pregnant 17-year-old girlfriend.

2. Phoenix e-bike near miss sparks concern 

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E-bike laws under scrutiny after close call at Phoenix intersection
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E-bike laws under scrutiny after close call at Phoenix intersection

A close call between a vehicle and an electric bike carrying three people at a Phoenix intersection has raised questions regarding whether state and local laws are keeping pace with e-bike use.

3. Tucson senior arrested in 1975 murder

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79-year-old woman arrested in 1975 Tucson cold case murder of stepfather
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79-year-old woman arrested in 1975 Tucson cold case murder of stepfather

The Pima County Sheriff's Department arrested 79-year-old Carol Ann Beall after a grand jury indicted her for the murder of her stepfather more than 50 years ago.

4. Missing $470K from tribe funeral fund sparks internal review

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Forensic audit launched into San Carlos Apache Tribe's missing $470,000 funeral fund
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Forensic audit launched into San Carlos Apache Tribe's missing $470,000 funeral fund

 

5. Phoenix Pride files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

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Phoenix Pride files for bankruptcy days before Pride Month
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Phoenix Pride files for bankruptcy days before Pride Month

The Phoenix Pride Festival is still on for October after the local nonprofit filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to financial challenges.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Triple digits sneaking into Arizona this weekend

Triple digits sneaking into Arizona this weekend

Saturday's weather continued our trend for below average temperatures for the end of May. But get ready, the triple digits are returning Sunday. 

Get the Full Forecast

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