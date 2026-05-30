Pregnant teen allegedly killed by AZ man, Phoenix Pride files for bankruptcy | Nightly Roundup

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From an Arizona man accused of shooting and killing a pregnant 17-year-old across state lines, to an Arizona woman's arrest in connection with a 50-year-old cold case, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, May 30, 2026.

1. Baby saved after pregnant teen killed in shooting

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2. Phoenix e-bike near miss sparks concern

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3. Tucson senior arrested in 1975 murder

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4. Missing $470K from tribe funeral fund sparks internal review

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5. Phoenix Pride files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

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