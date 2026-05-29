Arizona weather forecast: Highs drop into the 80s on Friday in Phoenix

The Brief The Valley will be even cooler on Friday, with highs dropping into the 80s. The cool down won't last long, as triple digits are back in the forecast on Sunday. Next week will be even warmer, with highs in the mid-100s.



The storm system that has brought us below-average temperatures and windy weather for the last several days will continue to impact us today. In fact, our temperatures bottom out on Friday before starting to warm back up this weekend.

Friday and the Weekend:

An area of low pressure has been stuck whirling over California the last two days. Finally, it is shifting Northeast today. The low will pass over the far northern edge of Arizona, bringing a few scattered showers and thunderstorms to northern Mohave and Coconino counties through today. There will also be some passing clouds over the High Country, although most of northern Arizona remains dry today.

In addition to the moisture, mild air will keep temperatures below normal through Friday. The forecast high only climbs to 88 in Phoenix and the low 60s in Flagstaff. It will be windy, too. Wind gusts will reach 15-25 mph in the Valley, but hit up to 35-45+ in the High Country. Today, the strongest gusts are expected in northeastern Arizona. As a result, there is both a wind advisory and a red flag warning in place for that area.

Thanks to the passing system, the morning lows will be surprisingly cool for the end of May. The forecast low temperature drops to the mid 60s in Phoenix and near freezing in Flagstaff on Saturday morning.

Winds should die down over the weekend, as the area of low pressure will shift Northeast of our state. The temperature will also start to climb with high pressure building into the south/southwestern United States by early next week.

The forecast high reaches 94 Saturday and 100 on Sunday in Phoenix.

Looking Ahead:

By next week, the high reaches 104 on Monday and 105 on Tuesday. It will remain generally dry around much of the state to kick off next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)