Arizona man indicted over deadly shooting of pregnant teen: MCAO

article

The Brief Two men have been indicted in connection with a shooting that left a teen girl and two babies dead in mid-May. 18-year-old Michael Sanchez has been indicted on murder, attempted murder, and other charges. 19-year-old Anthony Tequida, meanwhile, was indicted on hindering prosecution charges.



Maricopa County prosecutors say two men have been indicted in connection with a shooting that left a teen girl and two babies dead.

What we know:

Per a statement released on May 29, a grand jury has indicted 18-year-old Michael Sanchez with three counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of interference with monitoring devices. All charges are felonies.

Anthony Tequida (MCSO)

In addition, officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Antonio Tequida was indicted on a count of hindering prosecution. Prosecutors allege that Tequida drove Sanchez away from the scene following the shooting. They also allege that Tequida helped Sanchez hide.

The backstory:

According to our previous report on the matter, Sanchez was arrested following the shooting death of a 16-year-old pregnant teen in Buckeye on May 14. The 16-year-old was identified by family members as Rylee Montgomery. Sanchez was Montgomery's ex-boyfriend.

As for the other baby victim in the case, we previously reported that the baby was delivered at just 25 weeks, and subsequently died.

Featured article

What's next:

Officials with MCAO said Sanchez is being held without bond, while a $100,000 cash-only bond was set for Tequida.