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Arizona man indicted over deadly shooting of pregnant teen: MCAO

By
Published  May 29, 2026 2:33 PM MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Michael Sanchez (MCSO)

The Brief

    • Two men have been indicted in connection with a shooting that left a teen girl and two babies dead in mid-May.
    • 18-year-old Michael Sanchez has been indicted on murder, attempted murder, and other charges.
    • 19-year-old Anthony Tequida, meanwhile, was indicted on hindering prosecution charges.

PHOENIX - Maricopa County prosecutors say two men have been indicted in connection with a shooting that left a teen girl and two babies dead.

What we know:

Per a statement released on May 29, a grand jury has indicted 18-year-old Michael Sanchez with three counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of interference with monitoring devices. All charges are felonies.

Anthony Tequida (MCSO)

In addition, officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Antonio Tequida was indicted on a count of hindering prosecution. Prosecutors allege that Tequida drove Sanchez away from the scene following the shooting. They also allege that Tequida helped Sanchez hide.

The backstory:

According to our previous report on the matter, Sanchez was arrested following the shooting death of a 16-year-old pregnant teen in Buckeye on May 14. The 16-year-old was identified by family members as Rylee Montgomery. Sanchez was Montgomery's ex-boyfriend.

As for the other baby victim in the case, we previously reported that the baby was delivered at just 25 weeks, and subsequently died.

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Suspects arrested after 2 pregnant teens shot, 1 killed in Buckeye: PD
article

Suspects arrested after 2 pregnant teens shot, 1 killed in Buckeye: PD

Two men have been arrested after two pregnant teens and a woman were shot near Miller and Warner roads. One of the victims, 16-year-old Rylee Montgomery, died at the scene.

What's next:

Officials with MCAO said Sanchez is being held without bond, while a $100,000 cash-only bond was set for Tequida.

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Mariocpa County Attorney's Office, as well as from a previous FOX 10 news report on the incident.

Crime and Public SafetyBuckeyeNews