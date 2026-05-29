Detention officer admitted he knew paying child for sex was wrong: Chandler PD

The Brief A detention officer with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Emmanuel Reyes-Carreon, was arrested on charges of child sex trafficking. Carreon allegedly tried to arrange a sex act for $100 cash with an undercover police officer posing as a 15-year-old. The suspect was taken into custody in Chandler on Thursday, and later admitted to knowing his actions were wrong.



A detention officer with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has been arrested and charged with child sex trafficking.

Emmanuel Reyes-Carreon was taken into custody on Thursday after allegedly trying to meet an undercover Chandler Police Department officer posing as a young girl.

What we know:

According to court documents, Carreon contacted the social media account of a purported 15-year-old girl on May 27. The account was actually operated by an undercover police officer.

Carreon sent the undercover police officer two images of himself, which were used to identify him through open-source databases. On Thursday, Carreon allegedly messaged that he was headed to the child's East Valley home to commit the sex act.

Dig deeper:

Surveillance officers stationed at the apartment complex saw the suspect's silver Kia sedan arrive and perform several laps, occasionally stopping throughout the parking lot. Carreon then sent a text message to the undercover police officer advising that he had arrived and was in a silver Kia sedan and for her to come outside, according to authorities.

Police stopped the vehicle as it left the apartment complex and took Carreon into custody without incident. Officers called the number used to arrange the sex act and heard a cellphone ring inside the vehicle's center console, according to police documents.

‘Not thinking straight’

Chandler cops found Carreon with a male enhancement supplement and $100 in cash, consisting of five $20 bills. During a police interview, he reportedly admitted to soliciting the 15-year-old female for sex in his vehicle in exchange for $100 cash. He disclosed he was an MCSO detention officer and admitted he knew what he was doing was wrong, telling officers "that he was not thinking straight."

FOX 10 has reached out to MCSO for comment.

What's next:

Carreon is being held on a $200,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in Maricopa County Superior Court on June 8.