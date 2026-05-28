'Hero' Buckeye cop accused of aggravated assault in use-of-force probe

The Brief Buckeye Police Officer Carri Carrico was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday following an independent criminal investigation into two separate use-of-force incidents involving people in police custody. Chief Robert Sanders requested the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigate the officer in January, leading to aggravated assault charges and Carrico's current suspension without pay. Carrico was previously celebrated as a nonprofit Mothers Against Drunk Driving hero after leading her division with 27 driving under the influence arrests and 35 investigations in 2024.



A Valley police officer once celebrated as a "MADD Hero" for her relentless work taking drunk drivers off the streets has been indicted on criminal charges for allegedly assaulting people in her custody.

Officer Carri Carrico (Courtesy: Buckeye Police)

Buckeye Police Chief Robert Sanders issued a stark statement Thursday revealing that Officer Carri Carrico was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday following an independent criminal investigation. Carrico is now suspended without pay while the department finalizes its internal probe.

"When an officer betrays community trust and Department values, I have a duty to pursue the facts and take action that is fair and just," Chief Sanders said, adding that he personally requested the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office step in to investigate Carrico back in January.

The backstory:

The independent investigation into Carrico focused on two separate use-of-force incidents involving people who were already in police custody. While specific details of the encounters have not yet been made public, the findings were severe enough for a grand jury to hand down aggravated assault charges in both cases.

‘Betrays community trust’

Sanders urged his West Valley community not to let the actions of one officer tarnish the reputation of the entire department.

"As Chief of Police, I will always stand firm in supporting the men and women of the Buckeye Police Department who honorably serve this community and dedicate their lives to helping people. When an officer betrays community trust and Department values, I have a duty to pursue the facts and take action that is fair and just.

In January, I requested the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office conduct an independent criminal investigation into the actions of Officer Carri Carrico in two separate use-of-force incidents involving individuals in custody. As a result of that investigation, a Grand Jury indicted Officer Carrico yesterday on aggravated assault charges in both cases. Currently, Officer Carrico is on leave without pay as our Professional Standards Unit finalizes administrative investigations into the two incidents. Additional information will be made public when available.

I thank the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for its investigation. To our community, I urge you to judge the Buckeye Police Department not by the conduct of one individual, but by the character and professionalism demonstrated daily by the overwhelming majority of our officers."

Dig deeper:

The criminal indictment marks a stunning fall from grace for Carrico, who has spent years in the law enforcement spotlight. Before joining the force in Arizona, she served as a deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in California, where her street policing was once featured on the reality television show COPS during a traffic stop involving an honest driver with a broken headlight in 2022.

Years later, in July 2025, her career reached a high point when the nonprofit Mothers Against Drunk Driving awarded her the prestigious "MADD Hero" award during an evening ceremony. At the time, BPD proudly celebrated her "exceptional dedication" to road safety.

As a Buckeye patrol officer, Carrico led her entire shift's patrol division in 2024 by participating in nearly 35 DUI investigations and making 27 DUI arrests. She had also obtained specialized certifications to become a certified Drug Recognition Expert.

At the time of her award, the department stated there was "no doubt her actions have helped prevent crashes and protect innocent lives."

What's next:

Now, the celebrated officer could face a criminal trial and the end of her policing career. BPD's Professional Standards Unit is currently wrapping up its administrative investigation, and officials say additional information will be released as it becomes available.