Arizona weather forecast: Wind gusts, below-average temps continue on Thursday

The Brief Strong winds will continue across Arizona through Thursday, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph in the High Country and 30 mph in the Phoenix area, before gradually calming over the weekend. A Red Flag Warning remains active for the Colorado Plateau until 8 p.m. Thursday because of the combination of strong winds, dry air, and dry brush. Daily temperatures will cool slightly through Friday, with Phoenix hitting a high of 94 degrees Thursday and 90 degrees Friday, before rebounding to the triple digits by Sunday under sunny skies.



The weather pattern that brought us below-average temperatures and windy conditions will continue to impact us today.

Today:

An area of low pressure continues to whirl over California on Thursday. The low pressure center barely shifts throughout the day, which will continue to build mild air across the Southwest and kick up gusty winds. The low will start to shift off California, clipping northwestern Arizona before running north of our state throughout the day on Friday.

As a result of the persistent South-Southwest flow today, gusts will increase to 30-45 mph over parts of northern Arizona and 20-30 mph in Phoenix on Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will cap in the low to mid 90s in Phoenix on Thursday. In Flagstaff, the forecast high only reaches the upper 60s. It will be sunny and dry for most of Arizona as well. A few high clouds will pass over southeastern Arizona during the day, too.

Friday and the Weekend:

As the low stretches to our north, windy conditions will continue into Friday morning and midday. By late Friday, the winds should die down as the low passes northeastward. The passage of the low may also drive a few spotty showers over far northwestern Arizona, mostly in northern Mohave and Coconino counties.

Temperatures will bottom out on Friday afternoon. The forecast high drops to 90 in Phoenix and the low 60s in Flagstaff. Quickly high temperatures will start to rebound this weekend. The forecast high hits 95 with sunshine on Saturday and 100 with dry conditions on Sunday.

Next Week:

We'll warm to near 105 for several days with a mostly dry pattern. There's a low chance for showers over at least parts of Arizona by mid-week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)