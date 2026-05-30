E-bike laws under scrutiny after close call at Phoenix intersection

The Brief A close call between a vehicle and an electric bike carrying three people at a Phoenix intersection has raised questions regarding whether state and local laws are keeping pace with e-bike use. Arizona law separates e-bikes into three distinct classes, prompting multiple municipalities to implement strict new regulations. Local residents report that numerous youths ride motorized bikes recklessly and claim authorities have done little despite receiving multiple complaints.



A close call between a car and an electric bike in Phoenix is raising new questions about whether state and local laws are keeping up with the growing use of e-bikes. This comes as cities across Phoenix work to tighten regulations around these vehicles.

Local perspective:

Phoenix resident Jeff Rosenthal says e-bikes are a common occurrence in the Desert Ridge area. With school out, more kids are expected to be riding them. Rosenthal says he was on his way home when he saw an electric bike blow through an intersection, almost colliding with another vehicle.

A video captured three people riding a powered bike blowing through a red light, nearly colliding with oncoming traffic at 56th Street and Deer Valley Road in Phoenix.

"I can't even tell you, like, just the sheer horror I saw when I saw them proceed through the intersection," Rosenthal said. "The light's still green on the other side. I posted this to Facebook, and it wasn't more just like, 'hey, you're in trouble. You shouldn't do that.' It's more just to be hyper-aware, and some parents don't even know their kids are doing this. So I hope that more parents will see this, see what their kids are doing."

What they're saying:

Some say many kids are riding motorized bikes all over the Desert Ridge area, often breaking traffic laws and causing accidents. They add that Phoenix police have been contacted numerous times, but claim little has been done in response.

The backstory:

On May 29, two parents were arrested in Gilbert for their children's e-bike violations.

On May 30, an e-bike and vehicle collided at the intersection of S Power Road and E Haven Crest Drive in Gilbert, leaving the rider of the e-bike, who was not wearing a helmet, in serious condition.

What we know:

Arizona law divides e-bikes into three classes.

Class one e-bikes provide pedal assist up to 20 mph.

Class two e-bikes can be powered by a throttle without pedaling, also up to 20 mph.

Class three e-bikes are pedal-assist only, but can reach speeds of up to 28 mph before the motor cuts off.

Big picture view:

Just this year, cities have updated their e-bike rules with new restrictions that include park bans, sidewalk speed limits, helmet requirements, and a minimum riding age of 16. Some cities are also adding DUI penalties, mandatory safety classes, and issuing fines for riders to try and rein in reckless e-bike riding.

Map of the intersection.