Arizona man accused of fatally shooting pregnant teenage girlfriend in San Diego

The Brief A 21-year-old Arizona man is in custody after allegedly driving across state lines to San Diego and shooting his pregnant 17-year-old girlfriend. The teenage victim died from her injuries, but doctors successfully delivered her unborn child through an emergency C-section. The suspect faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a machine gun.



A murder case that stretches from Arizona to California has left a teenage girl dead and an unborn child clinging to life.

What we know:

An Arizona man is accused of traveling to San Diego to kill his pregnant girlfriend.

The San Diego Police Department received an emergency call early this morning reporting that a pregnant 17-year-old Arizona teen had been shot in the head. The shooting occurred while the victim was vacationing with her family.

Dig deeper:

The teenage victim was rushed to a local hospital following the attack. Doctors were able to save the life of her baby through an emergency C-section, but the teenager died from her injuries.

The suspect, 21-year-old Trevon Williams, was taken into custody in a nearby neighborhood after initially running away from the scene of the shooting. Williams has been booked on multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

In addition to the homicide charges, Williams was also charged with possessing a machine gun.

What's next:

He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court next week.