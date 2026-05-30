Phoenix Pride files for bankruptcy days before Pride Month

The Brief Phoenix Pride has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as part of a financial restructuring process. The nonprofit will continue normal operations, and scheduled events like the Phoenix Pride Festival will still take place. Rising operating costs, economic challenges and shifts in corporate sponsorships contributed to the financial strain.



The Phoenix Pride organization has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a spokesman confirmed on May 30, just days before the official kickoff of Pride Month.

Despite the financial restructuring, leadership emphasized that the annual Phoenix Pride Festival will still take place and that the nonprofit is not closing. Scheduled events, programs and community partnerships will proceed as planned under the supervision of a court-appointed trustee.

How We Got Here:

The bankruptcy filing comes as the organization faces compounding economic challenges, including rising operational costs and shifts in corporate sponsorships. Phoenix Pride, which has served Arizona’s LGBTQ+ community since 1981, plans to maintain its normal operations while working alongside financial advisers to stabilize its budget.

Pride Parade in Phoenix

The nonprofit's largest and most visible events traditionally occur in March and October. Organizers noted that the federal bankruptcy protection process is designed to allow the 45-year-old organization to reorganize its finances while keeping its day-to-day community operations fully active.

What they're saying:

"The future of Phoenix Pride will be shaped by the same community that built it," the organization said in a statement. "During this period of restructuring, every act of support matters. Attending events, volunteering, partnering with us, sponsoring, donating, and sharing our story all help strengthen our ability to continue serving LGBTQ+ Arizonans for generations to come."

The organization urged community members to remain engaged, stating there has "never been a more important time" to get involved.

What's next:

Phoenix Pride is moving forward with its immediate calendar, including its third annual Mental Health and Wellness Expo at Sahara Behavioral Health in Glendale on May 31.