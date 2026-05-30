Forensic audit launched into San Carlos Apache Tribe's missing $470,000 funeral fund

The Brief A forensic accounting firm is conducting an internal review of the San Carlos Apache Tribe's funeral assistance program. FOX Investigator Justin Lum previously uncovered that the program is missing $470,000. Four program employees, including the tribal secretary, have been placed on paid administrative leave, though no one has been accused of wrongdoing.



A forensic accounting firm will take a closer look at the San Carlos Apache Tribe's funeral assistance program.

The backstory:

An active internal investigation was underway within the tribe regarding hundreds of thousands of dollars missing from a fund designated to help families pay for the funerals of deceased loved ones between October 2025 and April 2026.

FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum uncovered that the program was missing $470,000.

Four program employees with the program are on paid administrative leave and work directly under Tribal Chairman Terry Rambler. One of the employees includes the tribal secretary.

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What they're saying:

"The Tribe remains committed to ensuring that all funds are accurately accounted for," Chairman Terry Rambler said in part in a press release on May 29. "Employees f the Program will remain paid administrative leave while the accounts are reviewed by the auditing firm, in accordance with established policies."

What's next:

So far, no one has been accused of wrongdoing at this time. The review could take several weeks.