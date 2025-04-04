Car drives off I-10 overpass; Playstation controller helps police catch ATM robbers l Morning News Brief

Impairment is suspected after authorities say a man drove his car off an Interstate 10 overpass in Phoenix and crashed into a median. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of Friday, April 4, 2025.
1. Glendale driver hurt in I-10 crash
The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix are back open after authorities say a Glendale man drove off the freeway and crashed into the median below.
2. Video game controller leads to arrests
Three men were arrested in Houston for a string of multi-state robberies, including the robbery of an ATM in Tempe.
3. Actor, comedian charged
Comedian Russell Brand is facing multiple rape and sexual assault charges.
4. Arizona tourist arrested
Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, 24, allegedly left a can of Diet Coke and a coconut to entice the Sentinelese tribe, blowing a whistle while he filmed the encounter.
5. Fallout continues from Trump's tariffs