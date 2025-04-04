Expand / Collapse search

Car drives off I-10 overpass; Playstation controller helps police catch ATM robbers l Morning News Brief

By
Published  April 4, 2025 9:53am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix

Alleged DUI crash on I-10 l Morning Headlines April 4

Impairment is suspected after authorities say a man drove his car off an Interstate 10 overpass in Phoenix and crashed into a median. Here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of Friday, April 4, 2025.

A Valley man was seriously hurt after driving off a Phoenix freeway overpass; a video game controller helped police track down multi-state robbery suspects; and more. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of April 4.

1. Glendale driver hurt in I-10 crash

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix are back open after authorities say a Glendale man drove off the freeway and crashed into the median below.

2. Video game controller leads to arrests

Three men were arrested in Houston for a string of multi-state robberies, including the robbery of an ATM in Tempe.

3. Actor, comedian charged

Comedian Russell Brand is facing multiple rape and sexual assault charges.

4. Arizona tourist arrested

Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, 24, allegedly left a can of Diet Coke and a coconut to entice the Sentinelese tribe, blowing a whistle while he filmed the encounter.

5. Fallout continues from Trump's tariffs

Stocks tumble for 2nd day after Trump tariffs announced; Wall Street braces for crushing losses