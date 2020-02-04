CCSO looking for teenage girl missing since late January

article

Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help amidst an ongoing search for a girl who has been missing since January 29.

In a statement released Tuesday, officials with CCSO say 13-year-old Kylie Bean was last seen when she walked away from home at Canyon Loop in Kachina Village on January 29. She has not been heard from since.

Officials say there is information that Kylie could be in Phoenix. She also has family connections in California.

Kylie is described as a Caucasian, 5'6" tall, weighing 109 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and pajama-style pants.

Anyone with information should call the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-338-7888, or leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.