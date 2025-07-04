Ceremony held in Mesa on 4th of July as 100 people from 41 countries became new U.S. citizens

The Brief 100 people took part in a ceremony in Mesa on July 4, as they became new United States citizens. Those 100 people came from 41 countries around the world.



Friday is Independence Day, and this 4th of July was extra special for 100 people who live in the Phoenix area, as they officially became new U.S. citizens.

"Oh, I might cry. It does mean a lot," said Susanna. "We are very grateful for the country, and the system. We are very grateful."

Local perspective:

Susana and Johan Torres came to the U.S. from Mexico and Venezuela. They became American citizens after a journey of 35 years.

Olena's journey, meanwhile, started later.

"I can’t believe I am at this point after 7 years!" said Olena, who is from Ukraine.

After Olena passed her citizenship test, she couldn’t stop thinking about this moment.

"I have been dreaming about this day for about three weeks now," said Olena.

"This will give me a better life for my family," said Victor, who is from Mexico.

In moments when they heard the U.S. National Anthem and took their official oaths, they achieved what they’ve been waiting for, for so long.

"The happiest day of our lives," Susanna said.