Charlie Kirk suspect charged; man killed by officer | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the charges announced for the accused killer of Charlie Kirk, to a man shot and killed by Avondale police, here are tonight's top stories for Tuesday, Sept. 16.
1. Tyler Robinson charged in Charlie Kirk's murder, could face death penalty
Prosecutors announced on Tuesday they would be filing a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Tyler James Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
2. Man killed by police in Avondale; no officers hurt
A man was killed by an Avondale Police officer on Tuesday after officers responded to reports of an armed man.
3. Suspect in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff in Sun City
A SWAT standoff occurred on Sept. 16 after gunshots echoed through a neighborhood on 134th Avenue and Copperstone Drive in Sun City West.
4. Black student found hanging at Delta State; no foul play suspected
A 21-year-old Black student was found hanging from a tree on the campus of Delta State University in Mississippi.
5. Police: Man claimed to have shot Charlie Kirk so real gunman could escape
George Zinn was believed to be the gunman who killed Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10 after he was allegedly seen saying he committed the shooting.