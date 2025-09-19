Expand / Collapse search

Children found locked in storage unit; triple-murder suspect Travis Decker found dead l Morning News Brief

By
Published  September 19, 2025 9:47am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Friday, September 19, 2025.

From the rescue of six young children who were found locked inside a Milwaukee storage unit to the discovery of human remains believed to be of a man wanted in the kidnapping and murders of his three daughters, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 19.

1. Kids found locked in storage unit

Featured

Young children locked in Milwaukee storage unit; man, woman in custody
article

Young children locked in Milwaukee storage unit; man, woman in custody

Milwaukee police found six young children locked in a storage unit on the city's north side early Tuesday, Sept. 16.

2. Triple murder suspect found dead

Featured

Body of WA triple-murder suspect Travis Decker found, authorities say
article

Body of WA triple-murder suspect Travis Decker found, authorities say

Authorities say the body of Travis Decker, the Washington man wanted in the kidnappings and murders of his three daughters, has been found.

3. Rest in peace

Featured

Brett James, Grammy-winning ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ songwriter, dies at 57: Report
article

Brett James, Grammy-winning ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ songwriter, dies at 57: Report

The renowned songwriter is best known for writing hits like "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and "A Perfectly Good Heart."

4. Procession held for fallen firefighters

Featured

Timber Mesa firefighters mourned after tragic crash on State Route 260
article

Timber Mesa firefighters mourned after tragic crash on State Route 260

A tragic head-on collision on State Route 260 killed two young firefighters, Brenna Kulikowski and Damon Thompson. A hero's procession honored the fallen firefighters, and Arizona officials and community members are mourning their loss and showing support.

5. Man dies at theme park

Featured

Epic Universe death: Man identified, cause of death revealed; ruled 'accidental'
article

Epic Universe death: Man identified, cause of death revealed; ruled 'accidental'

A guest at Epic Universe who died after riding the theme park's Stardust Racers roller coaster suffered "multiple blunt impact injuries," according to the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office.

Today's weather

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: More storms possible on Friday after overnight rain
article

Arizona weather forecast: More storms possible on Friday after overnight rain

On Friday in the Valley, storm chances sit at 20% with a forecast high of 98 degrees.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews