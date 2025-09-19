Children found locked in storage unit; triple-murder suspect Travis Decker found dead l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Friday, September 19, 2025.
From the rescue of six young children who were found locked inside a Milwaukee storage unit to the discovery of human remains believed to be of a man wanted in the kidnapping and murders of his three daughters, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of September 19.
1. Kids found locked in storage unit
Featured
Milwaukee police found six young children locked in a storage unit on the city's north side early Tuesday, Sept. 16.
2. Triple murder suspect found dead
Featured
Authorities say the body of Travis Decker, the Washington man wanted in the kidnappings and murders of his three daughters, has been found.
3. Rest in peace
Featured
The renowned songwriter is best known for writing hits like "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and "A Perfectly Good Heart."
4. Procession held for fallen firefighters
Featured
A tragic head-on collision on State Route 260 killed two young firefighters, Brenna Kulikowski and Damon Thompson. A hero's procession honored the fallen firefighters, and Arizona officials and community members are mourning their loss and showing support.
5. Man dies at theme park
Featured
A guest at Epic Universe who died after riding the theme park's Stardust Racers roller coaster suffered "multiple blunt impact injuries," according to the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office.
Today's weather
Featured
On Friday in the Valley, storm chances sit at 20% with a forecast high of 98 degrees.