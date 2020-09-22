Claim filed by family of man killed in Buckeye shooting reveals two alleged witness accounts

A new court filing questions whether or not a Buckeye father was killed in self-defense on March 10.

The county attorney declined to press charges earlier September, but a civil claim revealed new information.

The court filing against the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office claims authorities didn’t respond to a heated situation soon enough to de-escalate it.

What happened during the shooting has been a mystery as reports and video haven't been released in the case since March. Now for the first time, we’re hearing accounts from two witnesses.

Evangelina Meza’s husband, Isidro, was shot outside his 199th Avenue home. She says, "It’s just heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking."

Their surveillance video captured two men walking onto Isidro's property moments before the shots.

The county attorney said the shooting of Isidro was in self-defense. But now, in a new civil notice, the family's attorney, Fabian Zazueta with Zazueta Law, says their private investigator uncovered two witnesses.

According to the civil notice, the first witness said she overheard two men talking before shots were fired. She says they " ... were trying to agree on a story so that they may kill Isidro without consequence."

Another witness claims he saw the neighbor " ... firing four shots into Isidro as he lay on the ground." The Maricopa County Attorneys Office confirmed Tuesday, Sept. 22, that Isidro was shot twice.

In the autopsy, the medical examiner claimed Isidro brandished a gun first.

The civil notice against the sheriff's office and the Buckeye Police Department claims officers didn’t respond to early 911 calls about the neighbor dispute.

"It was about an hour delay between repeated phone calls and someone arriving there and at that point, it’s already too latex. The suspect had already shot and killed the decedent in this case. Too late," Zazueta explained.

Evangelina, Isidro's wife, says justice can still come from a civil claim. "I’m not asking for nothing more than justice," she said.

When asked about the response to the earlier 911 calls, MCSO said they don’t comment on pending litigation.

The family is seeking $900,000.

A police report in this case and a camera that reportedly captured the shooting haven't been released.