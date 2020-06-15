Wife of Buckeye man who was killed in March wants justice for her husband

Days before Arizona's stay-at-home order went into effect, a Buckeye husband and father was shot dead outside his home.

On Monday, FOX 10's Steve Nielsen spoke with the widow of Isidro Meza, who wants to know why there hasn’t been an arrest.

Evangelina Meza says her family knows who killed her husband, and that is why she wants justice now.

For Evangelina and her late husband, it was a perfect love story, with Isidro asking Evangelina to dance at first.

It was the first time she was swept off her feet.

"It was definitely love at first sight," Evangelina recounted.

A year later, they were married. They had three children and the Buckeye family started traveling the world.

Advertisement

"He had all the qualities of a husband, father, friend," said Evangelina. "I never imagined I would be here without him."

On March 10, Evangelina says she was in Italy and called Isidro for help getting back home to them because the country was locking down. After they hung up, the time stamp on their home surveillance video shows two people walking up to the house.

Evangelina claims one is a person they’ve had disputes with. She woke up at 1:00 a.m. to a phone call from her oldest son.

"He’s dead. He has no pulse, mom. He’s just laying in a puddle of mud," Evangelina said, recounting the phone call.

Isidro, a father of three, was dead.

"Now I’m going to be a grandma, and my husband is never going to see," said Evangelina, crying. "It’s heartbreaking. Heartbreaking."

The Maricopa County Sheriffs Office is investigating. On Monday, officials say no charges have been submitted yet.

Evangelina, meanwhile, wants answers now.

"First, it was coronavirus. Now, the protest. Everything has taken priority over justice for Isidro. That’s all I want: justice," said Evangelina. "How am I going to keep on going? I see my nine-year-old daughter and I know I need to be strong for her. I need to keep on going for her."

There were reports a man was taken into custody the night Isidro died but was not charged. FOX 10 has asked asked MCSO on who the man was, but officials have yet to respond.