Colorado River water rights: Arizona mayors host meeting to talk about water future

Arizona mayors are presenting a united front in the fight over water, and they are calling it "Protecting Arizona's Lifeline."

The officials are not only working together to keep the water flowing. They are also communicating what each city is doing to improve the situation, now and in the future.

What they're saying:

"We are facing unprecedented challenges. Two decades of drought, over-allocation and an unwillingness of some to protect its future has put immense pressure on the system," said Brenda Burman, General Manager for the Central Arizona Project (CAP). "Any dramatic reallocation of the Colorado River could present a tremendous threat to Arizona."

By the numbers:

Roughly 30% of Arizona's water supply comes from the Rocky Mountains. Who gets how much is based on a contract signed in 1922 and an updated agreement in 2007.

Arizona is at the bottom of the pecking order. This doesn't mention the in-state fighting between tribes, cities and farmers, with each floating its own ideas.

"And they don't necessarily want to do things to take cuts to help Phoenix or Tucson, and it's not even clear the cities agree on what should be done," said Sarah Porter, director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at ASU's Morrison Institute.

Local perspective:

While officials tackle the larger issues, like fears of Lake Powell and Lake Mead turning to dead pools, every Arizonan can help in small ways, likely in their own backyard.

"Most of us overwater outside, and it helps our cities," Porter said. "Second, we need to pay more for water so that our cities can make sure systems are efficient, replace infrastructure and find new supplies so we're not so vulnerable to the Colorado River."

The Arizona mayors talked about their efforts to conserve water, sounding the alarm and promising to fight for every drop together.

"The Colorado River is overburdened by climate change and a growing population. Mayors and business leaders are speaking with a common voice," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "This coalition is about telling the story of the people, habitats and economies that the Colorado River supports. We're committed to being part of the solution and building a more resilient solution for all of us."

What's next:

The current water agreements between the Western U.S. states runs out at the end of 2026.

If the states fail to make a deal, the federal government or the courts may make a deal for them.