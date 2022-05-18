Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 10:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
7
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains

Connecticut lacrosse player James McGrath stabbing: 16-year-old arrested, charged with murder

By Danielle Wallace
Published 
Connecticut
FOX News
James McGrath2 article

James "Jimmy" McGrath Fairfield Prep lacrosse portrait. (Fairfield College Prepatory School)

A Connecticut 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the deadly stabbing of 17-year-old high school lacrosse player James McGrath during a fight outside a house party. 

The announcement from the Shelton Police Department comes four days after McGrath’s death. 

A 16-year-old from Milford is also charged with three counts of first-degree assault after allegedly also stabbing and wounding other teens during Saturday’s fight. The teen is being held on $2 million bond.

CONNECTICUT HOUSE PARTY STABBING VICTIM NAMED AS 17-YEAR-OLD JAMES MCGRATH 

The teen, whose name has not been released by authorities, is to appear in court later Wednesday. 

James-McGrath1.jpg

James McGrath Fairfield Prep Class of 2023 photo. (Fairfield College Prepatory School)

The Shelton Detective Bureau is still actively investigating this case and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.

McGrath, a junior at Fairfield College Preparatory School, was among "numerous teenagers" outside a residence on Laurel Glen Drive in Shelton, Connecticut, around 11:55 p.m. Saturday when officers responded to reports of a fight and a stabbing. A total of four stabbing victims were located, given medical attention, and sent to the hospital, police said. McGrath was later pronounced dead. 

The Stamford Advocate reported that the fight did not occur outside McGrath’s home. A neighbor told WABC that the fight happened outside a home throwing a party involving alcohol. A nurse who lived in the neighborhood reportedly attempted to provide medical assistance until EMS arrived at the scene.  

McGrath was a member of the Fairfield College Preparatory School football and lacrosse teams. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than 1,000 people gathered Sunday at a prayer service on campus that was followed by a Monday memorial service where school President Christian Cashman addressed students and staff. 

"I offer once again Prep’s loving condolence and embrace of the McGrath family," he said. "May the Spirit of healing peace and love enfold them, and may we be instruments of peace and healing in the days ahead. May God bless Jimmy McGrath, Class of 2023, forever a Man for Others, forever a Son of Fairfield Prep."

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report. 

Read more on Fox News.