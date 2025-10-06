Costco, Marriott coming to north Phoenix's 'Halo Vista' development

The Brief The Halo Vista Development near the TSMC chipmaker campus in north Phoenix is growing with the announcement of three new businesses: a Costco store, a Courtyard by Marriott hotel, and a Residence Inn. Developers are marketing the project as a "city within a city," highlighting the rapid commercial and retail expansion around the major semiconductor facility.



Three new businesses are planning to expand operations near the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) campus in north Phoenix, further boosting development in the area.

What we know:

The new businesses are a Costco store, a Courtyard by Marriott hotel, and a Residence Inn, according to developers. An automall has also been announced to open in the area.

The businesses will be part of the Halo Vista Development, which is being marketed as a "city within a city" near the burgeoning chipmaker’s massive facility.

TSMC is located near Loop 303 and I-17.

What we don't know:

There's no word about when this development is expected to be complete.