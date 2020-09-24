COVID-19 treatment underway in Florida has near-perfect success rate

A new COVID-19 treatment developed in Ocala, Florida is seeing measurable results with a near-perfect success rate.

AdventHealth Ocala officials reported groundbreaking results from a new drug therapy they developed called ICAM.

“The ICAM protocol has the potential to trigger the reopening of the country,” said Dr. Carlette Norwood-Williams, Director of Pharmacy at AdventHealth Ocala. “We will know the next step after our out-patient study.”

She said ICAM works by reinforcing the immune system and protecting the lungs from inflammation.

“We had no need for mechanical ventilation and the patients all survived the discharge regardless of age and regardless of past medical history,” Norwood-Williams said.

Since April, they have seen a 96.4 percent survival rate for COVID-19 patients admitted at AdventHealth Ocala.

“It’s a drug class combination,” she said. “It works to defend the body from the most severe cases of the coronavirus.”

ICAM is an acronym for the types of medications used: Immunosupport such as Vitamin C and Zinc; Corticosteroids to control inflammation; Anticoagulants to prevent blood clots; and Macrolides to help fight infection.

“What we found out was that ICAM works as a strategy for super defense for the body,” she said. “It doesn’t kill coronavirus, but it doesn’t need to. Viruses are self-limiting anyway. They have a very short life cycle. What kills people are the consequences of coronavirus in multiple ways.”

They are beginning a clinical trial for the drug therapy to publish their findings and share the treatment with physicians around the world.

