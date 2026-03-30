Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 58 latest updates

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The Brief It's been two months since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her southern Arizona home. In her first sit-down interview, Savannah Guthrie told "Today" show co-host Hoda Kotb that the back doors to Nancy's home were found "propped open." Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will. Savannah's family is offering a $1 million reward for the safe recovery of Nancy.



Monday marks Day 58 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as it's been eight weeks since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.

Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

Monday's latest updates

5:36 a.m.

What happened over the past few days?

Timeline:

Police say the body of an adult woman that was found in a Scottsdale canal has "no apparent connection" to the Nancy Guthrie case.

Savannah Guthrie will return to the "Today" show on April 6, NBC announced.

"It’s hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness, and I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not," Savannah told Hoda Kotb in part three of an interview that aired on March 27. "But I can’t not come back, because it’s my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right now."

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During her sit-down interview with Kotb, Savannah described the "chaos and disbelief" surrounding Nancy's disappearance after her sister called saying that their mother was missing.

"She said, she’s gone," Savannah said. "And we – she was in a panic. I was in a panic. I’m, like, call 911. She’s like, I did. We’ve called them. They’re here. We thought that she must have had, like, some kind of medical episode in the night and that somehow, you know, the paramedics had come, because the back doors were propped open, you know, and that didn’t make any sense."

Savannah says her family is in "agony" amid the ongoing search for Nancy.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department warned the public about fundraising scams connected to Nancy's disappearance.

"Please be advised there is no official GoFundMe or any fundraising effort associated with the Guthrie investigation," the sheriff's department said.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told KOLD in Tucson that investigators now believe something may have happened weeks before Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Catalina Foothills home.

The Guthrie family released a new statement on March 21, asking the community for renewed attention, saying "No detail is too small. It may be the key." They are asking for any footage, texts, observations or conversations that hold significance.

Security expert and former FBI special agent James Hamilton, founder of Hamilton Security Group, joined FOX 10 Talks to discuss his theory of what happened in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance.

Amid national pressure over the Pima County Sheriff's Department's handling of the Nancy Guthrie case, Sheriff Chris Nanos is facing a recall effort.

A spokesperson with the Pima County Sheriff's Department told FOX News Digital that there's no information regarding a possible home invasion on March 15, and whether it's connected to the case.

Sheriff Chris Nanos warns that the suspect involved in the Nancy Guthrie case could strike again, and there could be a danger to the public.

The FBI recovered new photos from three cameras on Nancy's property, Fox News reported. The photos reportedly do not show anything considered to be suspicious, and the FBI has no plans to release them.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said cadaver dogs were no longer being used in the search for Nancy Guthrie.

"They are available if needed in the future," Sheriff Chris Nanos told Fox News Digital.

FOX News' Michael Ruiz provided the latest summary of what's happened so far in the case.

PCSD told Fox News Digital that they were aware of a damaged utility box near her home.

Law enforcement reportedly went door-to-door in Nancy's neighborhood. Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show set for the first time since her mother disappeared. In a statement to Fox News Digital, a "Today" show spokesperson said Savannah plans on eventually returning to the show.

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The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed that DNA found on a glove just over two miles from Nancy's home was traced back to a restaurant employee. The employee reportedly works near Nancy's home but is unrelated to the case. Other gloves that have been found are still being tested at a private lab in Florida.

It was also reported that the vehicle belonging to Annie, the daughter of Nancy and sister of Savannah Guthrie, was returned to the family. Several people were reported to have arrived and entered the Guthrie home with a metal detector to search for jewelry or small items that may have been dropped during her suspected abduction.

Savannah Guthrie and her family members were seen laying flowers outside Nancy's home on March 2.

Savannah later shared a photo on her Instagram page, saying in part, "We feel the love and prayers," and "please don't stop praying and hoping with us."

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

New photos released in search for Nancy Guthrie

The sheriff's department asked for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home to submit any footage they may have from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2 that they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

Dig deeper:

TMZ said they received a "highly sophisticated" ransom demand involving cryptocurrency.

"The email demands a dollar amount similar to the $6 million ransom demand in the previous email we received, days after the kidnapping. This email graphically describes the consequences if the ransom isn't paid," TMZ said.

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TMZ said they forwarded the ransom demand to the FBI.

What you can do:

Savannah says her family is offering a $1 million reward for the recovery of Nancy. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Nancy Guthrie (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: