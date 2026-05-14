Ex-Valley cop exposed for excessive speeding; viral monk seal rock thrower arrested l Morning News Brief

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From an investigation uncovering a former Valley police officer's excessive speeding to a man arrested for allegedly throwing a rock at an endangered monk seal in Hawaii, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 14.

1. "He's going to kill someone"

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2. Driver involved in crash accused of shooting at witnesses

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3. Arrest made in viral monk seal rock throwing incident

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4. Human remains found at missing boy's former home

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5. Border chief steps down

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