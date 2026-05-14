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Ex-Valley cop exposed for excessive speeding; viral monk seal rock thrower arrested l Morning News Brief

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Published  May 14, 2026 10:12am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
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The Morning News Brief on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

From an investigation uncovering a former Valley police officer's excessive speeding to a man arrested for allegedly throwing a rock at an endangered monk seal in Hawaii, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 14.

1. "He's going to kill someone"

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'He’s going to kill someone': Former Goodyear police officer exposed for extreme speeding
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'He’s going to kill someone': Former Goodyear police officer exposed for extreme speeding

An investigation into a former Goodyear police officer revealed a pattern of dangerous driving, including 100 mph speeds and failing to stop at red lights.

2. Driver involved in crash accused of shooting at witnesses

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Driver shot at witnesses after crash in south Phoenix, police say
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Driver shot at witnesses after crash in south Phoenix, police say

Police say a man who caused a crash at the intersection of 16th Street and Southern Avenue opened fire at witnesses who went to check on him. The man was arrested. No one was hurt.

3. Arrest made in viral monk seal rock throwing incident

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Hawaii monk seal rock thrower arrested, to appear in Seattle court
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Hawaii monk seal rock thrower arrested, to appear in Seattle court

The man accused of hurling a rock at an endangered seal in Hawaii was arrested and is set to appear in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

4. Human remains found at missing boy's former home

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Human remains found at former home of missing boy Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez: police
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Human remains found at former home of missing boy Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez: police

Everman officials announced Thursday that human remains were found behind the former home of missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.

5. Border chief steps down

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US Border Patrol chief resigns 'effective immediately,' report says
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US Border Patrol chief resigns 'effective immediately,' report says

Mike Banks, the chief of U.S. Border Patrol, is leaving his job.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/14/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/14/26

Triple digits are in the Valley's forecast for Thursday, as our high will top out near 100 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

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