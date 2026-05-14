Ex-Valley cop exposed for excessive speeding; viral monk seal rock thrower arrested l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Thursday, May 14, 2026.
From an investigation uncovering a former Valley police officer's excessive speeding to a man arrested for allegedly throwing a rock at an endangered monk seal in Hawaii, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 14.
1. "He's going to kill someone"
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An investigation into a former Goodyear police officer revealed a pattern of dangerous driving, including 100 mph speeds and failing to stop at red lights.
2. Driver involved in crash accused of shooting at witnesses
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Police say a man who caused a crash at the intersection of 16th Street and Southern Avenue opened fire at witnesses who went to check on him. The man was arrested. No one was hurt.
3. Arrest made in viral monk seal rock throwing incident
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The man accused of hurling a rock at an endangered seal in Hawaii was arrested and is set to appear in U.S. District Court in Seattle.
4. Human remains found at missing boy's former home
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Everman officials announced Thursday that human remains were found behind the former home of missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez.
5. Border chief steps down
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Mike Banks, the chief of U.S. Border Patrol, is leaving his job.
A look at today's weather
Triple digits are in the Valley's forecast for Thursday, as our high will top out near 100 degrees.
Click here for full forecast