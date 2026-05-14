Seen on TV: May 14
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Thursday, May 14, 2026
ADOT's Loop 101 & I-10 system interchange improvements
The Oliver James
- 1457 W. Southern Ave., Unit 6
- Mesa, AZ 85202
- https://www.oliverjamesandco.com
Top Golf
- Locations in Scottsdale, Gilbert, Glendale, Tucson
- https://topgolf.com
Casa 16
- 1550 N. 16th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85006
- https://casa16restaurant.com
Arizona Restaurant Week
- May 15-24
- Admission: $33, $44 or $55 per person; determined by the restaurant
- www.arizonarestuarantweek.com