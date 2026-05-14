Seen on TV: May 14

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Thursday, May 14, 2026

ADOT's Loop 101 & I-10 system interchange improvements

The Oliver James

1457 W. Southern Ave., Unit 6

Mesa, AZ 85202

https://www.oliverjamesandco.com

Top Golf

Locations in Scottsdale, Gilbert, Glendale, Tucson

https://topgolf.com

Casa 16

1550 N. 16th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85006

https://casa16restaurant.com

Arizona Restaurant Week

May 15-24

Admission: $33, $44 or $55 per person; determined by the restaurant

www.arizonarestuarantweek.com

Live-streamed video