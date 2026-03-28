Woman's body pulled from Scottsdale canal

The Brief The body of an adult woman was pulled from a canal on March 28 near Indian Bend and Hayden Roads. The victim hasn't been identified. Police say investigators haven't been able to "confirm if there are traumatic injuries" due to the condition of the body.



A death investigation is underway after police say a woman's body was pulled from a Scottsdale canal on Saturday.

What we know:

Scottsdale Police say someone walking along the canal near Indian Bend and Hayden Roads spotted a body in the water at around 8 a.m. on March 28.

Officers and firefighters recovered the body from the canal.

What we don't know:

The victim hasn't been identified. It's unclear how the woman died.

"Due to the condition of the body, investigators are initially unable to confirm if there are traumatic injuries present," police said.

What's next:

Detectives will continue to investigate the incident.

Map of area where the body was found: