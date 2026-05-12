Jones Fire: Wickenburg police help evacuate daycare children, staff as crews battle blaze

The Brief Fire crews continue to battle the Jones Fire in Wickenburg, though rising temperatures may increase fire activity. Businesses along U.S. 60 and the Academy for Early Learning have reopened after evacuations and highway closures on Monday. Wickenburg police used a BearCat vehicle to evacuate children and staff to the Wickenburg Community Center when roads were blocked.



The Jones Fire in Wickenburg has burned 83.5 acres of land, and remains active near the Hassayampa River, as evacuation orders are in place for some areas.

No injuries have been reported, and many areas have reopened. However, officials say the rising temperatures could play a role in increasing fire activity.

What they're saying:

As crews continue to battle the fire, Tiffany Davila of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the focus remains on the ground.

"We are working today across the fire’s perimeter, strengthening containment lines," Davila said.

Businesses along U.S. 60 reopened on May 12 after flames shut down the highway on May 11. Gabby Rodriguez, an employee at Maverick Gas Station, recalled the intensity of the situation.

"Because we could see the flames right across the street. It was intense, it was nerve wracking," Rodriguez said.

Related article

Local perspective:

The Academy for Early Learning also reopened after Wickenburg police evacuated all of the children and staff on Monday.

"He came here and told us ‘be ready in five minutes,’ so that’s what we did," Karen Kelley, the director of the Academy for Early Learning, said.

With phone lines down and roads blocked, Kelley says parents were running out of ways to get to their kids. That’s when Sgt. Zach Lajeunesse and the Wickenburg Police Department showed up.

"They were trying to come up with an evacuation plan themselves. We had the resources, so the timing lined up," Lajeunesse said.

Why you should care:

Officers helped load the kids and staff into a BearCat vehicle and took the group to the Wickenburg Community Center, where parents were waiting. Kelley says they can’t thank officers enough.

"It’s a huge deal being a parent," Lajeunesse said. "You know if I wasn’t in a position to be able to help, I hope somebody would be in that position."

As for the kids, they were far from stressed. "They thought it was the best time of their life… 'we get to go in the big truck and go for a ride,'" Kelley said.

"Most of them it was a fun field trip for them, the kids thought it was a good adventure," Lajeunesse said, as the children remained in high spirits despite the emergency.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Vanessa Martin

Timeline:

Evacuations

A GO alert has been issued. Residents on South Kerkes Street are being told to evacuate. All previous SET and GO areas have been returned to SET status, Maricopa County Emergency Management said.

In a separate statement, officials with the American Red Cross said a shelter has been set up at Wickenburg High School, located at 1090 S. Vulture Mine Road.

The fire closed U.S. 60 in both directions at milepost 111. The Arizona Department of Transportation says the highway has since been mostly reopened between Wickenburg and Morristown.

The Red Cross is continuing to operate an evacuation center at Wickenburg High School, saying about five people spent the night, but mostly it’s residents stopping by to grab food, water, and charge their phones.

What we don't know:

The cause of the brush fire is unknown.

What's next:

A community meeting on the Jones Fire will be held on Tuesday night, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at the Wickenburg Community Center, located at 160 N. Valentine.

Dig deeper:

According to the Arizona Emergency Information network, the "Ready, Set, Go!" program is a nationwide program that is adopted by Arizona's 15 county sheriffs.

"The three steps encourage Arizonans to get READY by preparing now for what threatens their community, be SET by maintaining awareness of significant danger and to GO, evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening," read a portion of the website.

READY – Prepare Now

Be aware of the hazards that can threaten your community.

Take steps now to prepare for seasonal threats.

Register with your county/tribal emergency notification system.

Connect with your local emergency management office, sheriff's office and public health department on social media.

Make a family evacuation and communication plan that includes family phone numbers, out-of-town contacts and family meeting locations.

Build an emergency go kit with enough food, water and necessary supplies for at least 72 hours. Include supplies to help keep you and your family healthy, such as face coverings, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes. Start with the five P’s; people and pet supplies, prescriptions, papers, personal needs and priceless items.

Check with your neighbors, family, friends and elders through video chats or phone calls to ensure they are READY.

Keep up to date on local news, weather watches, weather warnings and public health recommendations

SET – Be Alert

Know there is significant danger in your area.

Residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family/friends outside the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.

Grab your emergency go kit.

Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.

Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.

This might be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Be SET to GO.

GO! – Evacuate

Danger in your area is imminent and life-threatening.

Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.

If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand emergency services may not be able to assist you further.

Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas.

Map of area where the fire is burning: