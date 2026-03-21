Nancy Guthrie: Family seeks 'renewed attention' to case in new message

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The Brief The family of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, has issued a plea for new information and home surveillance footage as the search for the 84-year-old enters its seventh week. Investigators are focusing on three key dates—January 11, January 31, and February 1—following reports of a masked intruder seen on doorbell cameras and "sophisticated" ransom demands involving cryptocurrency. The FBI and Pima County Sheriff continue to investigate her suspected abduction from her Tucson-area home.



The family of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, have released a new message, calling for "renewed attention" to the case.

What we know:

The new statement was posted to Instagram on March 21, asking the Tucson community, neighbors and friends for their support and help.

The statement reads in full:

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends, and the people of Tucson. We are all family now.

We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greeted Southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something. It's possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant.

We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11.

We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom's case— please consult camera, footage, journal notes, text messages, observations, or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key.

We miss our mom with every breath, and we cannot be in peace until she is home. We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder. Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home.

We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life, but we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest.

Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing.

The Guthrie Family: Camron and Kristine, Annie and Tommaso, Savannah and Michael"

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

New photos released in search for Nancy Guthrie

The sheriff's department asked for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home to submit any footage they may have from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2 that they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

Dig deeper:

TMZ said they received a "highly sophisticated" ransom demand involving cryptocurrency. They said they forwarded the ransom demand to the FBI.

"The email demands a dollar amount similar to the $6 million ransom demand in the previous email we received, days after the kidnapping. This email graphically describes the consequences if the ransom isn't paid," TMZ said.

Timeline:

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said cadaver dogs were no longer being used in the search for Nancy Guthrie.

Law enforcement reportedly went door-to-door in Nancy's neighborhood. Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show set for the first time since her mother disappeared. In a statement to Fox News Digital, a "Today" show spokesperson said Savannah plans on eventually returning to the show.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed that DNA found on a glove just over two miles from Nancy's home was traced back to a restaurant employee. The employee reportedly works near Nancy's home but is unrelated to the case. Other gloves that have been found are still being tested at a private lab in Florida.

It was also reported that the vehicle belonging to Annie, the daughter of Nancy and sister of Savannah Guthrie, was returned to the family. Several people were reported to have arrived and entered the Guthrie home with a metal detector to search for jewelry or small items that may have been dropped during her suspected abduction.

Savannah Guthrie and her family members were seen laying flowers outside Nancy's home on March 2. She later shared a photo on her Instagram page, saying in part, "We feel the love and prayers," and "please don't stop praying and hoping with us."

What you can do:

Savannah says her family is offering a $1 million reward for the recovery of Nancy. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Nancy Guthrie missing person poster (FBI)

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen.