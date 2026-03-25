'We are in agony': Savannah Guthrie speaks on mother Nancy's disappearance

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The Brief Savannah Guthrie is addressing her mother's disappearance in her first television interview. In an interview with "Today" show co-host Hoda Kotb, Savannah says her family is in "agony" since authorities say 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. Savannah's family is offering a $1 million reward for the recovery of Nancy.



In her first interview since her mother's disappearance, "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie says her family is in "agony" since her mother, Nancy, disappeared from her southern Arizona home last month.

What they're saying:

"Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony," a tearful Savannah Guthrie told Hoda Kotb in a preview of the interview that will air in full later this week.

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Savannah Guthrie has been away from the "Today" show since her mother's disappearance on Feb. 1. She returned to the "Today" show studio on March 5 where she was seen visiting her colleagues.

"It is unbearable, and to think of what she went through. I wake up every night, in the middle of the night, every night, and in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought, and I will not hide my face, but she needs to come home now," Savannah told Kotb.

Savannah's full interview will air in two parts on the "Today" show on Thursday and Friday.

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie, 84, went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will.

Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

New photos released in search for Nancy Guthrie

The sheriff's department asked for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home to submit any footage they may have from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2 that they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

What you can do:

Savannah says her family is offering a $1 million reward for the recovery of Nancy. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Nancy Guthrie missing person poster (FBI)

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: