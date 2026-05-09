Seen on TV: May 9
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Saturday, May 9, 2026
Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive
United Food Bank
Fiesta Dog Shows
- https://www.facebook.com/p/Scottsdale-Dog-Fanciers-Association-61552980525668/
- https://fiestadogshows.com
The VIG Arcadia
- 4041 N. 40th St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85018
- www.thevig.us
Chop Chandler
- 2625 W. Queen Creek Rd.
- Chandler, AZ 85248
- https://www.chopchandler.com/
#LovePup
Verde Valley Wine Festival 2026
- Riverfront Park
- 1284 E. River Front Rd.
- Cottonwood, AZ 86326
- www.verdevalleywinefestival.com
Pictures, Play & Sunflower Days at Vertuccio Farms
- Open on weekends in May
- 4011 S. Power Rd.
- Mesa, AZ 85212
- https://vertucciofarms.com/events/pictures-play-sunflower-days/