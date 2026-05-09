Seen on TV: May 9

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Saturday, May 9, 2026

Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

United Food Bank

Fiesta Dog Shows

The VIG Arcadia

4041 N. 40th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85018

www.thevig.us

Chop Chandler

2625 W. Queen Creek Rd.

Chandler, AZ 85248

https://www.chopchandler.com/

#LovePup

Verde Valley Wine Festival 2026

Riverfront Park

1284 E. River Front Rd.

Cottonwood, AZ 86326

www.verdevalleywinefestival.com

Pictures, Play & Sunflower Days at Vertuccio Farms

Open on weekends in May

4011 S. Power Rd.

Mesa, AZ 85212

https://vertucciofarms.com/events/pictures-play-sunflower-days/

Live-streamed video