Crash involving truck hampers traffic along the I-10 near Ahwatukee

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say a crash involving a truck has blocked a number of lanes in both directions of the Interstate 10 and Elliot Road near Ahwatukee.

Video taken from ADOT camera shows a truck on top of the concrete barrier that lines the median, with portions of the barrier damages.

According to ADOT, the HOV and left two lanes are closed on I-10 EB between Elliot and Warner, HOV and left lane are closed on I-10 WB. Traffic is backed up between US 60 and Chandler Blvd. Avoid the area if possible.

